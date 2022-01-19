The Impostors Theatre Co. Presents HERTHA NOVA Next Month

The Impostors Theatre Company (ITC) continues their third season with the Chicago premiere of Hertha Nova, by ITC Executive Director Rachel Borgo and directed by ITC Artistic Director Stefan Roseen. Hertha Nova runs February 11 - 26, 2022 in the performance space at The Den Theatre, 1331 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622.

Bernard Dayman is well and truly dead. He knows this because one moment he's tethered to an IV, and the next he finds himself standing in the middle of a bizarre city, caught in the motions of some kind of afterlife. However, resting in peace is not given in Old Hertham, the crumbling, decaying village he now inhabits.

While exploring his new home, Bernard stumbles upon Eve, an old flame from his earthly life, and her strong-willed daughter Marie. Things take another complicated turn when Bernard learns of the opportunity for deceased residents to apply to live in the alluring New Town, or Hertha Nova. He resolves to get his name on the list-no matter what measures must be taken. In this witty, offbeat new play, Impostor Rachel Borgo reimagines Harry Blamires' "New Town: A Fable" and brings themes of virtue, greed, and our inherent desire for salvation into the light.

The cast of Hertha Nova includes ITC ensemble member Keaton Stewart as Eve, with Nick Strauss as Bernard, Victoria Olivier as Dr. Fisher, and Gail Harder as Marie/Young Eve. The cast is rounded out by Maxwell Peters, Samm Hilger, Zach Riley, and Cayla Jones who all play a collection of characters.

Following Hertha Nova, The Impostors Theatre Company's third season will conclude with Footholds Vol. 3, an anthology play by the community, running from June 10-19, 2022.