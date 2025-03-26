The Den Theatre Welcomes Paula Poundstone, Tim Meadows and More for May Comedy Shows

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Den Theatre has announced upcoming May 2025 shows at the theatre’s Wicker Park stages including Juno Birch: The Probed Tour on May 1; Fern Brady: I Gave You Milk To Drink on May 3; Guy Branum: Be Fruitful on May 6; Kurt Braunohler on May 8; Daphnique Springs on May 9; And Then We… Podcast on May 11; Love Isn’t Blind on May 15; Paula Poundstone on May 17; Orny Adams on May 24; Caroline Baniewicz on May 29; and Tim Meadows on May 30 - 31.

Tickets are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Juno Birch: “The Probed Tour”

Thursday, May 1, 2025 at 8:00 p.m.

VIP Meet & Greet at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets: $35 - $65 (limited Meet & Greet tickets available for $60)

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No – it’s Juno Birch, the absolutely stunning, outlandish blue alien traveling Earth from the distant planet of Manchester, and who’d love nothing more than to speak to the manager of Earth. In her one-woman stand-up comedy tour, “PROBED,” Juno travels the globe and hilariously dissects the absurdity of life on this planet through the lends of her little pink sunglasses. Expect jumbo hair, space-age fashion, and hysterical jokes from this extraterrestrial icon. VIP ticket holders are invited to a Meet & Greet experience beginning promptly at 6 p.m. – don’t be late! You’ll get a photo with Juno, autographs (tour merch only), and a souvenir poster.

Fern Brady: “I Gave You Milk To Drink”

Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $35 - $60

Show and Tell presents Fern Brady: “I GAVE YOU MILK TO DRINK” – a brand-new stand-up show from Scotland’s comedy superstar. Fresh off her critically acclaimed Netflix special Autistic Bikini Queen, Fern brings her sharp wit and fearless honesty to North America. A breakout star of Taskmaster and a BBC favorite, Fern was recently named one of Deadline’s 15 Comedians to Watch – the only non-American on the list – and took home the prestigious Sky Arts Award for Comedy. She’s also the author of the Sunday Times bestselling memoir Strong Female Character, and her previous show, Power and Chaos, aired on BBC1. In “I GAVE YOU MILK TO DRINK,” Fern asks what happens when you get everything you want… and it’s still not enough. Come find out why Fern Brady is one of the most compelling voices in comedy today.

Guy Branum: “Be Fruitful”

Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $35

In his latest show, “BE FRUITFUL,” comedian Guy Branum—middle-aged, clinically obese, and unapologetically homosexual—confronts science and God to determine if there’s any actual purpose to his existence. An Emmy and Golden Globe-winning writer and producer, Branum’s credits include Hacks, The Mindy Project, The Other Two, A League of Their Own, Billy on the Street, Fashion Police, Awkward, and more. He created and hosted truTV’s Talk Show The Game Show, a hilarious mashup of two beloved television formats that pits comedians and celebrities against each other for the title of “Best Guest of the Night.”. As an actor, you can catch him on the new Apple series Platonic with Rose Byrne and Seth Rogan, he co-starred and co-produced the Billy Eichner rom-com Bros, and co-starred with Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher in No Strings Attached. As a comedian, he’s been featured on Netflix’s Stand Out, Conan, and @fter Midnight. His book, My Life As A Goddess was called “wickedly smart, funny and witty” by Kirkus Reviews and made NPR’s 2018 Good Reads List and Entertainment Weekly’s Must List.

Kurt Braunohler

Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $25 - $40

Kurt Braunohler is a comedian who once hired a skywriter to write "How Do I Land?" in the sky over LA. He co-hosts the wildly popular strange news podcast Bananas. His recent special Perfectly Stupid was named by Variety Magazine as one of the Best Comedy Specials of 2022. His acting credits include Bob’s Burgers, the Oscar-nominated The Big Sick, and the horror sensation Barbarian. And he once jet skied from Chicago to New Orleans for charity.

Daphnique Springs

Friday, May 9, 2025 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

Multi-talented actress, writer, and comedian Daphnique Springs, a Florida native, has made a mark in the Los Angeles comedy scene. Known for her sassy, smart, and sophisticated style, she captivates audiences with her comedic wit and versatility. Springs has featured for Martin Lawrence, toured with Katt Williams on his Born Again…Again Tour, and won several awards including the She-Devil Festival in NYC and the American Black Film Festival’s “Comedy Wings Competition”. She has also appeared on Laughs On FOX and HBO All Def Comedy. She has 741K+ Instagram followers, 4M+ Facebook followers, 586K+ YouTube subscribers, and 2.5M TikTok followers.

In addition to her budding acting career, Daphnique’s stand-up comedy routine is intelligent, dark, honest, and relatable. Her unique blend of witty and pointed sarcasm makes her a favorite among countless audiences. Tapping into her natural ability to make people laugh from the stage, Daphnique conveys ease and confidence that engages audiences and leads to an unpredictable, unprecedentedly hilarious show.

Springs was a 2018 Just For Laughs New Face. She stars in Amazon’s JFL documentary, Inside Jokes. Her combined social media following exceeds 6.8 million followers and over 21 million likes on TikTok.

And Then We… Podcast

Sunday, May 11, 2025 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

AND THEN WE… is possibly the fastest-growing podcast in your area–whether you know it or not! Each week, married couple and show hosts, comedian Kristen Sivills and writer J. Anthony Tanner, guide you into their unconversational world of sex, comedy, and uninhibited truth. Their hilarious takes on relationships, uncensored interviews, insightful and open sex talk, and willingness to put the spotlight on the most personal parts of their marriage will leave you laughing, blushing, and looking to binge every single episode. Reaching more than 30 countries and amassing thousands of weekly streams and downloads, this is the only podcast that you must subscribe to, whether you’re a regular Pod listener or you’re interested in losing your Pod-ginity.

Love Isn’t Blind

Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $23 - $45

Tired of swiping? LOVE ISN’T BLIND is a live dating experiment where men compete on stage for one lucky bachelorette, with the little caveat that the men can't speak. Through a series of games - which includes calling the boys' moms and unlocking their phones - we narrow it down to two men. Finally, we hear their voices, and the lucky winning man is sent with our bachelorette to the bar for an immediate date. Audience members wear wristbands according to their relationship status, and a wingcouple (who wear actual wings) helps those of you who are too shy to make a move. Created, produced, and hosted by Allison Goldberg.

Paula Poundstone

Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $37 - $68

Iconic comedian Paula Poundstone is known for her smart, observational humor and a spontaneous wit that has become the stuff of legend. She regularly plays theaters across the country, hosts a weekly comedy podcast, Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone, and is a regular panelist on NPR’s Wait, Wait… Don’t Tell Me. She also voiced the character ‘Forgetter Paula’ in the feature films Inside Out and Inside Out 2.

Paula has starred in several HBO specials, including Cats, Cops and Stuff, which nabbed a cable ACE award for Best Comedy Special. She was the first female comic to host the White House Correspondents Dinner. She filed live coverage of the 1992 Democratic and Republican National Conventions and the Presidential Inaugural for The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and at the 93rd Emmy Awards. Paula has starred in two television series, both entitled The Paula Poundstone Show. Paula’s second book, The Totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness, was one of eight semi-finalists for the Thurber Prize For American Humor; the audiobook was one of five finalists for the AUDIE award for Audiobook of the Year. Paula has released five albums and is featured in several documentaries and compendiums noting influential comedians of our time.

Orny Adams

Saturday, May 24, 2025, at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $26 - $45

Orny Adams has appeared on every late-night television show. His More Than Loud comedy special on YouTube has 7 million views. He has also had one-hour stand-up specials on Netflix, Comedy Central, and Showtime. Orny has toured all over the world and gives a full-throttle, high-energy show. You may also recognize him from the hit TV show Teen Wolf and the new Teen Wolf movie just released on Paramount Plus. Orny has well over a million followers on social media.

Orny Adams delivers a powerful, incisive stand-up routine that vacillates between the relevant and the absurd. Orny attacks what’s wrong with the world and sometimes even what’s wrong with Orny. He’s brutally honest, satirical and his performance is ceaselessly energetic.

Caroline Baniewicz: Homeschooled Freak

Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

Caroline Baniewicz is an actor, comedian, singer, and content creator based in New York. She works full-time at Barstool Sports, hosting the podcast No Thanks We're Good and singing for the company's band, Pup Punk. She is a content maniac, often posting new sketches, characters, and original songs multiple times a week. She was a New Face Creator at the Just For Laughs comedy festival in Montreal in 2023. You can listen to Caroline’s hit songs Dick Pics and Love in The Recession on Spotify. Caroline’s originally from Dallas, Texas, and grew up Homeschooled. She’s still reliving the glory days of winning the Christian Character Award on her Homeschooled basketball team

Friday, May 30, 2025, at 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $23 - $42

Tim Meadows is an actor, writer, and comedian who was one of the longest-running cast members on Saturday Night Live, where he appeared for ten seasons.

Tim played John Glascot on the ABC sitcom The Goldbergs for ten seasons and starred as the same character in Schooled for its two-season run.

Meadows also played the school principal in the hit comedy Mean Girls and co-starred with Adam Sandler and Chris Rock in the blockbuster comedies Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2. Additionally, Tim co-starred with Andy Samberg in Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping for Universal Pictures and co-starred with John C. Reilly in Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story for Sony Pictures.

He has been seen multiple times in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Office, Miracle Workers, and as the lead in CBS/Paramount’s No Activity. Tim has also voiced one of the main characters on Bob’s Burgers for Fox and starred in the hybrid live-action/animated comedy Son of Zorn from Chris Miller and Phil Lord alongside fellow SNL alum Jason Sudeikis.

Most recently, Tim starred in the Peacock series Poker Face, Disney+’s The Mandalorian, and Comedy Central’s animated series Digman!

Comments