The Chicago Latino Theater Alliance to Present DESTINOS AL AIRE, A HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA!

The Chicago Latino Theater Alliance is adding all-new Latino flair to Chicago's free, outdoor holiday entertainment offerings by introducing Destinos al Aire, A Holiday Extravaganza!, launching Friday, November 26 at Millennium Park, followed Friday, December 3 at the Humboldt Park Boathouse, and Friday, December 10 at Harrison Park in Pilsen.



On Friday, November 26 at 6 p.m., CLATA will kick off the 2021 Millennium Park Holiday Sing-Along Series with Destinos al Aire: Posadas y Parranda. Cuerdas Clásicas will perform Mexican Christmas posada classics, and the Frankie Diaz Trio featuring Milly Santiago will get everyone in the holiday spirit with Puerto Rican parranda and trulla traditions.

On Friday, December 3, Destinos al Aire travels to the Humboldt Park Boathouse, 1301 N. Humboldt Drive, bringing a festive, outdoor market atmosphere. The event, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., will feature live entertainment, food trucks serving up enticing Latino American cuisine, and artisans selling culturally-inspired crafts, garments and seasonal gift items. Performers include comedienne Gwen La Roka, the Venzuelan Cepillao Band, the all-women Puerto Rican ensemble Las BomPlenaras¸ and physical theater from La Vuelta in association with UrbanTheater Company.



On Friday, December 10, Destinos al Aire will pop up at Harrison Park, 1824 S. Wood St. in Chicago's Pilsen community, bringing vendors, food trucks, heat lamps and live entertainment. Hours are 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Performers include Gwen La Roka, Mariachi Sirenas, Chicago's first all-women Mariachi, Teatro Tariakuri with a Pastorela Navideña and a performance by Teatro Vista.



All events are free. Visit clata.org for more information. To receive the latest updates, sign up for CLATA's weekly e-news, and follow CLATA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

"Que en esta Navidad el mejor regalo que recibas sea estar junto a tus seres queridos, amigos y colegas, compartiendo paz, esperanza y alegría," said Myrna Salazar, Executive Director, Chicago Latino Theater Alliance.



"That means 'this Christmas, the best present you get is to be near your loved ones, friends and colleagues sharing peace, hope and joy.' At CLATA, and on behalf of all of Chicago's Latino theater community, we invite Chicagoans to join their friends and loved ones at Destinos al Aire, to honor and celebrate the holidays with us in warm, traditional Latino styles."

Destinos al Aire is presented as part of the Chicago Park District's Night Out in the Parks series, supported by the Mayor's Office and Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. Sponsors also include The Arts Work Fund and xfinity. Note: Night Out in the Park events hosted in Chicago Park District locations must adhere to the City of Chicago's guidelines for park use, which state that all park users should continue to wear face coverings and practice social distancing when in a crowd, including outdoor events. For more information and updates on safety guidelines, visit nightoutintheparks.com.