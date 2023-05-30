The Beautiful City Project's 90s SUMMER BLOCK PARTY To Raise Funds For Guitars Over Guns Chicago

The Beautiful City Project has announced the cast of 90s SUMMER BLOCK PARTY, with proceeds to benefit Guitars Over Guns Chicago, a charity that believes that music, combined with strong, consistent mentorship, can reshape the trajectory of a student's life from our vulnerable communities.

To be held at the Venus Cabaret Theatre, the cast features Aeriel Williams (Court Theatre's GOSPEL AT COLONUS), Jacquelyne Jones (Marriott's GREASE), Erica Stephan (Porchlight's CABARET), Bethany Thomas (Northlight's SONGS FOR NOBODIES), Missy Wise (Boho's BRIGHT STAR), Trevor Vanderzee (Marriott's KISS ME KATE), Darilyn Burtley (Drury Lane's HOLIDAY INN), Neala Barron (Porchlight's CABARET), Juwon Tyrel Perry (Court Theatre's GOSPEL AT COLONUS), Matthew Hunter (Theo's GODSPELL), Maddison Denault (Kokandy's CRUEL INTENTIONS), Aalon Smith (Porchlight's GYPSY), Ariana Burks (Court Theatre's GOSPEL AT COLONUS), Ian Paul Custer (Porchlight's PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES), Marco Tzunux (Skylight's NEWSIES), Clare Kennedy (Porchlight's BLUES IN THE NIGHT), Luke Nowakowski (Chicago Shakespeare Theatre's TO BE), William Marquez (Drury Lane's EVITA), Gabriel Mudd (The Lyric Opera of Chicago's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR), John Marshall, Jr. (Porchlight's SPRING AWAKENING), Austin Winter (Steppenwolf's 1919), Aaron Mitchell Reese Boseman (Citadel's LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS), Ciarra Stroud (Drury Lane's GREASE), Bridget Adams-King (Writers Theatre's ONCE), Wesly Anthony Clerge (CHILDREN OF EDEN In Concert) and Reggie Hemphill (TBCP's INTERSECT).

The band for the evening features David Fiorello on Keys, Justin Kono on Drums, Kelan M. Smith on Guitar, Marcel Bonfim on Bass, and Matthew Beck on Saxophone.

90s SUMMER BLOCK PARTY is Curated, Directed and Music Directed by Founder & Artistic Director David Fiorello (Jeff Award-winning Music Director for Blues in the Night starring Tony-nominee Felicia P. Fields, the John Doyle production of SWEENEY TODD National Tour, and Porchlight's GYPSY starring E. Faye Butler.)

Trevor and Missy Wise Vanderzee serve as co-hosts. The evening is produced by Luke Nowakowski, with Kylie Fox serving as Assistant Producer.

The show features some of the greatest hits of the 90s, across multiple genres. Audiences can expect songs made famous by Mariah Carey, Aerosmith, Boyz II Men, Green Day, Melissa Ethridge, Radiohead and more.

Audience members are encouraged to come fully decked out in their best 90's era attire.

THE BEAUTIFUL CITY PROJECT

is committed to using musical theatre as a tool to give back to the Chicago community, intent on building a promising tomorrow for a beautiful city. Cabaret performances highlight a different organization every month, while the mainstage programming of musicals in concert take a community issue head-on, raising awareness and funds to be given directly to an organization in need, making an immediate impact. A city-wide campaign of beautification and positivity will be the hallmark of a project intent on taking real action in our beautiful city.

Previous productions include:

BUT IT'S A SCHOOL NIGHT (College Edition)

THE GOSPEL TRUTH (Black History Month Edition)

A NOT-SO-SILENT NIGHT (Holiday Party)

BALL NIGHT (featuring Cubs Anthem Singer John Vincent)

SUMMER ART PROJECT (hosted by Paul-Jordan Jansen)

DISNEY DEEP DIVE (College Edition)

BROADWAY BLUEGRASS

SONDHEIM LOVE-FEST

THE TOP 100 PROJECT

PROJECT MISTLETOE

BROADWAY DATE NIGHT

and the full-length feature film INTERSECT.

Tickets to 90s SUMMER BLOCK PARTY are $25, with a limited number of VIP tickets available for $75 that include a variety of goodies and premium seating. Tickets are available beginning June 5th, and can be purchased here:

Click Here

The show begins at 7:30pm on Monday, June 26th at:

Venus Cabaret Theatre

3741 N Southport Ave

Chicago, IL 60613