Tandy Cronyn Will Return to Chicago In a Limited Engagement of THE TALL BOY

Jeff Landsman, in association with Artistic New Directions, will present Tandy Cronyn, veteran New York and regional stage actor, in The Tall Boy, a play by Simon Bent based on "The Lost" by Kay Boyle, directed by David Hammond, December 5 - 15 at Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont Ave. Performance schedule is Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3 and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Opening/press night is Thursday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m. The current running time is 70 minutes with no intermission. Tickets are $35 - $39 and are available at the Stage 773 box office, calling 773.327.5252 or going to Stage773.com.

The Tall Boy is a moving tale told by the American matron of an orphanage for "unaccompanied children" in occupied Germany following World War II. Examining the fragility and resilience of children in war, she tells the story of three boys: a 15-year-old Czech, a 14-year-old Pole and a 12-year-old Italian. The boys have become mascots to the GIs and are desperate to get to America to be reunited with their US Army buddies but only one boy has a soldier willing to adopt him.

Kay Boyle's short story, "The Lost," was originally published in a collection titled "Smoking Mountain: Stories of Germany During the Occupation." Tandy acquired the rights and commissioned a stage adaptation from British playwright, Simon Bent. The script has been presented in various venues across the United States including the 2014 United Solo Theatre Festival in New York City where it sold out and won the 'Best Adaptation' Award. This September, The Tall Boy returns to New York City and the10th Anniversary Solo Festival as one of the shows invited to participate in its "The Best Of" category featuring critically-acclaimed and audience favorites from previous Solo Festivals.

Photo Credit: Trix Rosen Photography





