TUTA Theatre Extends Summer Rep of TOM & ELIZA and WHITE RABBIT, RED RABBIT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



TUTA Theatre has announced an extension of its critically acclaimed summer repertory productions, adding 14 more performances each of TOM & ELIZA by Celine Song and WHITE RABBIT, RED RABBIT by Nassim Soleimanpour, now continuing through late September at TUTA Theatre (4670 N Manor Ave).

TOM & ELIZA, which opened June 29 and was originally slated to close August 17, will take a two-week hiatus before returning for additional performances September 4–28.

The production is the Chicago premiere of Song’s highly original two-hander, performed in a single breath by Clifton Frei and Seoyoung Park, and directed by Co-Artistic Director Aileen Wen McGroddy. The show is Jeff Recommended and has been praised by Chicago Theatre and Concert Reviews for “leaving audiences in awe of what theater can do.”

Meanwhile, WHITE RABBIT, RED RABBIT, originally scheduled to close August 11, will now continue with Sunday and Monday evening performances through September 29. Each performance features a different actor who performs the script cold—no rehearsal, no director, no set.