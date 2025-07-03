TUTA Theatre Reveals Schedule of Actors for WHITE RABBIT, RED RABBIT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The highly experimental play WHITE RABBIT, RED RABBIT by Iranian German playwright Nassim Soleimanpour, like some of his other plays, is performed cold by a different actor at each performance, with no rehearsal, no director, and no set. As previously announced, TUTA company member Huy Nguyen will perform the play on opening night. The complete schedule of actors is as follows: