TUTA Theatre Reveals Schedule of Actors for WHITE RABBIT, RED RABBIT

Performances will run July - August 11.
The highly experimental play WHITE RABBIT, RED RABBIT by Iranian German playwright Nassim Soleimanpour, like some of his other plays, is performed cold by a different actor at each performance, with no rehearsal, no director, and no set. As previously announced, TUTA company member Huy Nguyen will perform the play on opening night. The complete schedule of actors is as follows:
Sunday July 6 at 7:30pm: Bide Akande
Monday, July 7 at 7:30pm: Huy Nguyen (Opening Night)
Sunday, July 13 at 7:30pm: Amy Gorelow
Monday, July 14 at 7:30pm: Joan Merlo
Sunday, July 20 at 7:30pm: Aziza Macklin
Monday, July 21 at 7:30pm: Alice Wedoff
Sunday, July 27 at 2:00pm: Wain Parham
Monday, July 28 at 7:30pm: Seoyoung Park
Sunday, August 3 at 7:30pm: Felix Mayes
Monday, August 4 at 7:30pm: Clifton Frei
Sunday, August 10 at 7:30pm: August Forman
Monday, August 11 at 7:30pm: Austin Ryan Hunt
Forbidden to leave his country, playwright Nassim Soleimanpour distilled the experience of an entire generation in a wild, utterly original play. WHITE RABBIT, RED RABBIT is as much about contemporary Iran as it is about power dynamics in the rest of the world. Please note - this play is NOT overtly political and should not be portrayed as such. It operates on a deeper, metaphoric level, and very expressly avoids overt political comment. All media and press agents are urged to keep in mind that the playwright lives in Iran. We therefore ask the press to be judicious in their reportage. WHITE RABBIT, RED RABBIT will open to the press on Monday, July 7 at 7:30 pm, and play Sunday and Monday evenings through August 11.
Since its joint premiere in 2011 in Edinburgh and Summerworks festival, WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT has been translated into more than 30 different languages and been performed over 3000 times by some of the biggest names in theatre and film including actors John Hurt, Whoopi Goldberg, Nathan Lane, Stephen Rea, Sinead Cusack, Marcus Brigstocke, Dominic West and film director Ken Loach. It was produced off-Broadway in New York in 2016. The Production Team for TUTA’s staging will be Co-Artistic Director Jacqueline Stone (Artistic Producer), Huy Nguyen (Artist Liaison), Keith Parham (Lighting Design), Becky Warner (Stage Manager), and Helen Lattyak (Creative Producer).
Videos