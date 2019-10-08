THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHIW Extended Through December At Chi Children's Theatre

Due to box office demand, Chicago Children's Theatre is adding a full month of performances to its Chicago premiere of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, a bright new, puppet-filled live stage version of Eric Carle's timeless children's book about an insatiable caterpillar that munches its way to become a full-fledged butterfly.



Originally scheduled to close October 27, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show will now extend through the entire month of November, through December 1. Public performances continue as scheduled through October 27: Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. For the extension, November 2 through December 1, show times will change to Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Performances are at Chicago Children's Theatre, The Station, 100 S. Racine Ave. in Chicago's West Loop. The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show is an all-ages show. Single tickets are $27-$39 including fees.

Or, save money by including The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show in a three-play subscription package. For subscriptions, single tickets and information on group rates and student matinees, visit chicagochildrenstheatre.org or call CCT Guest Services, (312) 374-8835.

Chicago Children's Theatre is minutes from I-90, I-290, downtown and Ashland Avenue. Free onsite parking is available on the south side of the building, enter from Racine Ave. Nearby street parking is typically available on weekends, or look for the Impark parking lot, 1301 W. Madison St.

"The Very Hungry Caterpillar": Colors, numbers, healthy eating and days of the week Since it was first published in 1969, "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" has nibbled its way into the hearts of literally millions of children all over the world. Fifty years later, Carle's colorful story about metamorphosis has been translated into 62 languages, sold more than 50 million copies worldwide, and remains a staple of baby showers, bed stands and classroom bookshelves. Carle's brilliantly illustrated, hand-painted tissue collages and distinctively simple stories, now found in his more than 70 picture books, have introduced countless children to a bigger, brighter world - and to their first reading experiences.

That's why kids and parents are gobbling up CCT's Chicago premiere of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, a bright, bold new spectacle production created by Jonathan Rockefeller and directed by Jerrell L. Henderson. A delightful menagerie of 75 larger-than-life puppets bring four Eric Carle favorites from the page to the stage: "Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?," "10 Little Rubber Ducks," "The Very Lonely Firefly" and the star of the show, "The Very Hungry Caterpillar."

Before and after the show, CCT's lobby is a welcoming place for kids and families to relax and have fun, play games and create their own insect keepsakes at colorful crafting stations. At most performances, the Butterfly Company is stationed in the lobby, with fascinating displays of butterflies and other insects from around the world. After the show, children get to meet the puppets and take pictures with the cast.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, created by Jonathan Rockefeller, is already a global sensation having performed over 2,000 shows worldwide including sold out engagements in Australia, New York, United Kingdom, Dubai, New Zealand, Canada, Belgium, Luxemburg and the Netherlands. Rockefeller is the co-founder of Rockefeller Productions, a company that combines film, theatre, animation, puppetry and television.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show was nominated for a Drama Desk Award and the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Family Show. The New York Times called it "bedazzling." Newsday gave it "Five Smiles." Live Theater UK raved, "your favorite small person will be changed for the better." Eric Carle himself said, "I hope the performances will be enjoyed by many and that the colorful characters will bring comfort and joy to all who see the stories that have been so carefully produced. It is uplifting to see such beautiful and cheerful works inspired by my characters! I hope my books - and this show - will inspire you and your imagination."

Director Jerrell L. Henderson makes his Chicago Children's Theatre debut with The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show. He is a director, puppeteer and an Assistant Professor of Performance Studies at Chicago State University. He earned his MFA in Directing at Northwestern University.

Lara Carling, Micah Figueroa and Leslie Ann Sheppard form the Chicago cast of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show. The production team includes Will Bishop (scenic design), Caitlin McLeod (costume design), Jason Lynch (lighting design), Zack Shirtum (sound design), Rebecca Ross (production stage manager), Sharon Golden (assistant stage manager) and Jamie Abelson (casting director).





