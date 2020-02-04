THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY Tickets Go On Sale February 7 For Chicago Engagement

Broadway In Chicago has announced that individual tickets for the Off-Broadway sensation The Office! A Musical Parody will go on sale to the public this Friday, February 7, 2020. The Office! A Musical Parody will play Broadway In Chicago's Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place (175 E. Chestnut) for a three-week engagement from April 28 - May 17, 2020.

It's a typical morning at Scranton's third largest paper company until, for no logical reason, a documentary crew begins filming the lives of the employees of Dunder Mifflin. Don't miss this hilarious, unauthorized parody of your favorite TV show. Mashable calls the show "the world's most elaborate inside joke, created with a whole lot of love, just for fans." Original Off-Broadway cast member, Madeline Glenn Thomas, joins the tour cast as everyone's favorite receptionist, Pam.

Writers Bob and Tobly McSmith are ecstatic about their third national tour. "The Office! A Musical Parody is on track to be our most successful New York production in 10 years," says Tobly McSmith. "The Office! A Musical Parody is now one of the most successful off-Broadway shows in history. As Michael might say, 'It's been a dream come thru.'"

The Office! A Musical Parody is produced by Right Angle Entertainment, written by Bob and Tobly McSmith and composed by Assaf Gleizner.

Bob and Tobly McSmith (Writers) are distinguished gentlemen who met while applying for jobs at the Dippin' Dots in the mall. They did not get the job but went on to create the following masterpieces: FRIENDS! The Musical Parody, Bayside! The Saved by the Bell Musical, Full! House! The Musical (Starring Perez Hilton), Katdashians! The Musical, Showgirls! The Musical and JonBenet! Murder Mystery Theater. They are hard at work on their next musical: The Passion of the Teletubbies.

Right Angle Entertainment (Producer) specializes in the production, marketing, management and distribution of live theatrical, digital and concert events. RAE's proud roster includes: The Office! A Musical Parody (New York City and National Tour), FRIENDS! The Musical Parody North American Tour, Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody (NYC), One Woman Sex and the City, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer (Nashville and National Tour), Cat & Nat #MomTruths Tour, Sasha Velour's Smoke & Mirrors Tour, Elvis and Me: An Evening with Priscilla Presley, Family Feud Live: Celebrity Edition Tour, and The Price is Right LIVE! among others.

For more information, visit: theofficemusicalparody.com.





