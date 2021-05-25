TEATRO ZINZANNI Returns to Chicago Theatre District in July

Teatro ZinZanni and Randolph Entertainment are ready to bring live comedy, music, and cirque roaring back to the Chicago Loop with fresh, astounding acts and a unique, immersive dining and live entertainment experience. Its brand-new show begins July 8 in the fabulous Spiegeltent ZaZou, located on the 14th floor in the Cambria Hotel Chicago Loop (32 W. Randolph). It has been a long year, and the time has come to once again fill the tent with light and laughter.

Returning cast members include The Caesar Frank Ferrante and clown and co-director Joe De Paul.

An experience unlike any other, Teatro ZinZanni is a whirlwind of international cirque, comedy and cabaret served with a multi-course gourmet feast. Individual and group tickets are on sale now. Teatro ZinZanni is one of the first shows returning to Chicago's Theatre District with performances scheduled to begin on July 8.

Teatro ZinZanni has been working behind the scenes to ensure that its patrons have a safe and magical experience. They have enhanced air handling and filtration and incorporated new sanitization technologies. A strong health protocol is in place mandating vaccination for all staff and performers. Teatro ZinZanni will conform to all State and Local requirements at the time of performance, including audience members wearing proper face coverings when not seated at their table. As rules and guidelines ease, Teatro ZinZanni will ease its requirements in a way that is safe and supported by science.

"The Goddess" Debbie Sharpe will continue to oversee the menu for Teatro ZinZanni performances as well as private events held in the space. The Spiegeltent ZaZou is available to host lunches Monday through Friday and dinner on "Dark Nights." The one-of-a-kind venue can seat up to 330 guests and is a perfect setting for corporate meetings, social events, convention hospitalities, non-profit galas, and other unique celebrations. The spacious bar and lobby area can seat groups of up to 100 guests for an elegant dinner or accommodate up to 200 guests for a cocktail reception event.

ABOUT THE NEW SHOW

Of all the Spiegeltents in all the neighborhoods in all of Chicago, she walks into Caesar's joint, where Marco Antonio and his kitchen crew offer up a nightly feast. After 2000 years stuck inside the sarcophagus, will Cleopatra and her entourage find a new empire, true love and the delicious meal that they seek? How does it feel to get out and about again? Guests are invited to join powerhouse vocalists Storm Marrero and Cunio, stunning aerial acts Lea Hinz and Duo 19, veteran comedians Frank Ferrante and Joe DePaul, and hot-shot acrobatic dancers Mickael and Vita to find out.

Described as the "Kit Kat Klub on acid," Teatro ZinZanni brings to Chicago an international cast of premier entertainers for its anticipated engagement. Teatro ZinZanni's founder Norm Langill will continue to direct the production. The menu will continue to be designed by Chicago's own Debbie Sharpe - The Goddess of The Goddess and Grocer. The included four-course gourmet feast features multiple entrée selections, including vegan options. A fabulous à la carte cocktail menu, wine & beer list and special occasion treats round out the dining experience.

TICKET INFORMATION

Individual tickets, which include a four-course meal, are on sale now and range in price from $119 - $189. Front Row VIP tickets are available at a premium price. Limited à la carte "show-only" tickets will also be available for $69. Individual tickets will be available by visiting zinzanni.com/Chicago or by calling (312) 488-0900. Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com.