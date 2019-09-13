Strawdog Theatre's THE EFFECT Begins Performances October 13

Strawdog Theatre Company launches its 32nd season, "Truth," with the Chicago premiere of Lucy Prebble's bold drama THE EFFECT, directed by ensemble member Elly Green*, playing October 13 - November 23, 2019 at1802 W. Berenice Ave. in Chicago's Northcenter neighborhood. Tickets are currently available at www.strawdog.org. The press opening is Saturday, October 19 at 7:30 pm.

THE EFFECT features ensemble members Sam Hubbard*, Daniella Pereira* and Justine C. Turner* with Cary Shoda.

Hearts pounding, thoughts racing, and sleepless nights. Connie and Tristan are falling in love - or are they? Stuck in a clinical trial for an antidepressant, they cannot tell what is love and what is the drug. As the trial's supervising doctors untangle this relationship, everyone involved has to question what they know.

Comments Strawdog Artistic Director Leda Hoffmann, "I'm thrilled Lucy Prebble's brilliant play opens Strawdog's 32nd season, my first as Artistic Director. The Effect was one of the first plays the ensemble suggested to me, and upon reading it, I could immediately see why this is a Strawdog play. Giving us a platform to talk to each other about what we know and don't know about the human condition, this production is a true ensemble effort with longtime ensemble members and new collaborators coming together. As we examine the theme of 'Truth' this season, we ask the question - can you really know you are in love when pharmaceuticals are changing your brain chemistry?"

The production team for THE EFFECT includes: Yeaji Kim (scenic and projection design), Leah Hummel (costume design), Claire Chrzan* and John Kelly* (lighting design), Isaac Mandel (sound design), Hillarie Shockley (props design), Tristin Hall (intimacy and violence design), Kamille Dawkins* (assistant director), Madeline Scott (stage manager) and Alyssa Maldonado (assistant stage manager).

*Denotes Strawdog ensemble member

PHOTO CREDIT: (left to right) Ensemble members Daniella Pereira and Sam Hubbard in a publicity image for Strawdog Theatre Company's Chicago premiere of THE EFFECT. Photo by Jon Cole Media.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You