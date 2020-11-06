Silk Road Rising Presents BLACK TEEN LIVES MATTER: MONOLOGUES

The video performance will be screened twice, once on Saturday, November 14 at 2:00PM CST and again on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 7:00PM.

Silk Road Rising has announced Black Teen Lives Matter, written by students in Silk Road Rising's Empathic Playwriting Intensive Course (EPIC) program, and directed by Jarrett King. The video performance will be screened twice, once on Saturday, November 14 at 2:00PM CST and again on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 7:00PM CST.

Black Teens Lives Matter is a virtual project in four acts-drawing on monologues and short plays written by Black teens in the EPIC program from 2017-2020. The project honors the stories of Chicago's young people and situates the voices of Black teens within a legacy of storytelling and activism that predates today's civil rights organizing and continues to adapt as new challenges emerge.

This presentation is the first of four acts and features student-written monologues performed by professional actors.

The creative team for Black Teen Lives Matter: Monologues includes Jarrett King (Director), Corey Pond (Associate Producer), Tracy Strimple (Director of Education), Alex Groesch, Butterfly Productions (Editor), Brianna Buckley (Actor), and Londen Shannon (Actor).

Black Teen Lives Matter: Monologues features monologues written by EPIC students at Galileo Scholastic Academy of Math & Science (Classroom Teacher Diana Zurawksi, Teaching Artist Jarrett King), John Hope College Prep (Classroom Teacher Keith Givens, Teaching Artist Lindsay Hopkins), and Mark T. Skinner West Elementary School (Classroom Teacher Jennifer Christiansen, Teaching Artists Levi Holloway and Jarrett King).

Black Teen Lives Matter: Monologues was curated by Jarrett King, Krystel McNeil, Corey Pond, Tracy Strimple, and Londen Shannon.

Tickets are free and can be reserved at www.SilkRoadRising.org or by calling the Silk Road Rising Box Office at 312.857.1234 x201.

