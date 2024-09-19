Seven Artists-in-Residence to Join Goodman Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Goodman Theatre has welcomed seven early-career artists who join Chicago's flagship not-for-profit producing theater for its 99th season as directing fellows and playwrights-in-residence. Tor Campbell and Raquel Torre—the Northwestern University Directing Fellow and Michael Maggio Directing Fellow, respectively—are the two newly named emerging directors who will assist Goodman directors on Albert and Owen Theatre productions, read and respond to script submissions, curate and produce civic engagement events, readings and festivals and participate in play selection. Five Chicago-based playwrights—Satya Chávez, NJ Draine, Terry Guest, Krystal Ortiz and Omer Abbas Salem—join the year-long New Stages Residency (formerly the Playwrights Unit), which commissions up to four theatrical projects per season with its artists-in-residence meeting bi-monthly with the Goodman's artistic staff to develop their new works.

The Goodman's 20th annual New Stages Festival will take place in December 2024; dates and details, including the featured artists and events, will be announced next month. Goodman Theatre is grateful for the support of the Ruth D. and Ken M. Davee New Works Fund, Pritzker Pucker Family Foundation, Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust, The Glasser Family, and Shaw Family Supporting Organization.

“We are excited for these seven incredible artists, a formidable collection of talent, energy and drive, to join our company this season,” said Artistic Director Susan V. Booth. “The creative vision and fresh perspectives kindled through these in-residence collaborations add a thrilling, unique dimension to our work—both on stage and off. I'm excited to experience the work they develop, shape and dream into existence.”

Director of New Works Kat Zukaitis (she/her) oversees Goodman Theatre's New Stages efforts—including the New Stages Residency cohort, annual New Stages Festival of new plays and more. Zukaitis joined the Goodman last season, following work as Victory Gardens Theater's New Play Development Manager and co-curator of the Ignite Chicago series, and as the Literary Associate at South Coast Repertory, where she line produced the Pacific Playwrights Festival.

Said Zukaitis, "Our city is brimming with talented playwrights and composers. We're thrilled to have the opportunity to work with these distinctive and compelling Chicago writers over the course of the 2024/2025 season. Abbas, Krystal, and Satya are diving into exciting new projects, and we are welcoming Terry and NJ back for a second year of development in the New Stages Residency for their musical-in-progress, Nightbirds. I'm looking forward to a year of bold ideas, intense discussion, experimentation, and the chance to see and hear each of these works take shape."

As Northwestern University Directing Fellow, Tor Campbell joins the Goodman's newest fellowship, recently established in collaboration with the university to give a Northwestern MFA graduate within the last five years hands-on experience as part of the Goodman's artistic staff. The Goodman's first Northwestern University Fellow, Danielle Roos (2023), engaged in a range of projects, including serving as Assistant Director for two mainstage productions—Margaret Atwood's The Penelopiad, Booth's Goodman directorial debut as Artistic Director, and Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil—to sitting on the producing team for the New Stages Festival, Pearl Cleage Festival, The Sweetest Season: A Gathering of Indigenous Creativity, to script reading, event planning and audience discussion facilitation.

Michael Maggio Directing Fellow Raquel Torre engages in a comprehensive professional theater mentorship experience by the Goodman's Artistic leadership. The Maggio Fellowship honors the memory and artistry of Goodman Associate Artistic Director Michael Maggio (1951 – 2000), who directed 22 productions at the Goodman and more than 60 productions around the country. Jamal Howard, the Goodman's 2023/2024 Season Maggio Fellow and the first to take part in the expanded program with a salaried full-time position, assistant directed A Christmas Carol, Highway Patrol , assisted on Antonio's Song, English, In My Granny's Garden, and co-directed (with Torre) this summer's production of The Lizard y el Sol. Previous Maggio Fellows include: Georgette Verdin (2022), Spenser Davis (2020 and 2021), Sydney Chatman (2019), Jo Cattell (2017), Jess McLeod (2016), Vanessa Stalling (2015), Marti Lyons (2014), Erica Weiss (2013), Jimmy McDermott (2012), Anna Bahow (2011), Joanie Schultz (2009), Anthony Moseley (2007), Dado (2006), Ann Filmer (2005), Mignon McPherson-Nance (2003) and Lynn Ann Bernatowicz (2002).

The 2024 New Stages Residency cohort—Satya Chávez, NJ Draine, Terry Guest, Krystal Ortiz and Omer Abbas Salem—includes five Chicago-based playwrights who are commissioned to create single- and multiple-authored works, non-musical and musical alike. Cohort members meet bi-monthly with the Goodman's artistic staff to develop their new works towards mid-point and final readings. Former playwrights in residence at Goodman Theatre include Rammel Chan, Dolores Diaz, NJ Draine, Brynne Frauenhoffer, Terry Guest and Matthew Yee (2023/2024); Lena Barnard, Dillon Chitto, Hanna Kime, Jarrett King (2022/2023); Monty Cole, Nancy García Loza, Alex Lubischer Steve Pickering (2019/2020); Georgette Kelly, Dianne Nora, Marisela Treviño Orta Stacey Rose, (2018/2019); Sam Collier, Ricardo Gamboa, Isaac Gomez, Kristin Idaszak and Nigel O'Hearn (2017/2018); Lucas Baisch, Dawn Renee Jones, Evan Linder and Emma Stanton (2016/2017 Season); Kristiana Rae Colón, Sandra Delgado, Jenni Lamb and Calamity West (2015/2016 Season); Scott T. Barsotti, Mia McCullough, Bonnie Metzgar and Carlos Murillo (2014/2015 Season); Anne García Romero, Andrew Hinderaker, Mickle Maher and Laura Schellhardt (2013/2014 Season); Greg Allen, Alice Austen, Ike Holter and Christopher Oscar Peña (2012/2013 Season); Philip Dawkins, Nambi E. Kelley, Elaine Romero and Martín Zimmerman (2011/2012 Season); and Seth Bockley, Lisa Dillman, Laura Jacqmin and Rohina Malik (2010/2011 Season).

