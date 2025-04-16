See Chicago Dance's 20th Anniversary to Continue With Chicago Dance Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



See Chicago Dance, the dance industry's nonprofit service organization celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2025 will present the return of Chicago Dance Month from May 31 - June 28. Now in its 12th year, Chicago Dance Month provides numerous opportunities for artists and companies to celebrate the myriad talents that make Chicago’s dance scene so strong. This summer celebration, featuring many free events, begins with a Chicago Dance Month Kickoff Celebration, Saturday, May 31 at 3 p.m. at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave.

“It’s going to be an amazing June for Chicago’s dance community as we celebrate 20 years of See Chicago Dance and 12 years of presenting Chicago Dance Month,” said See Chicago Dance Executive Director Julia Mayer. “This year’s CDM artists were selected by our inaugural Community Curatorial Committee, a marvelous group of dance leaders whose insights helped to lift up new voices and further diversify our program offerings.”

In addition to the events listed below, See Chicago Dance will highlight the work of scores of artists and organizations during this citywide celebration. Chicago Dance Month events and Hot Deal discount offers will be added to future releases and updated regularly on the organization’s newly re-designed, state-of-the-art website, SeeChicagoDance.com.

EVENTS CURRENTLY SCHEDULED INCLUDE*:

Chicago Dance Month Kickoff Celebration

Navy Pier’s Lake Stage, 600 E. Grand Ave.

Saturday, May 31

3 - 5 p.m.

FREE

Chicago Dance Month begins with an opening celebration at Chicago’s Navy Pier featuring a dynamic mix of performances from companies and artists that span genres and cultural traditions. Audiences are encouraged to bring a blanket, have a picnic and enjoy the performances.

Pier Dance

Navy Pier’s Wave Wall Platform, 600 E. Grand Ave.

Wednesdays, June 4 - 25

6:30 - 8:00 p.m.

FREE

Enjoy free dance lessons on Navy Pier’s Wave Wall Platform every Wednesday in June. These sessions are great for those who love socializing, learning new dances and being outdoors. Make it a date night or social event by sticking around for Navy Pier’s iconic fireworks display every Wednesday night following these exciting dance classes.

Wave Wall Moves

Navy Pier’s Wave Wall Platform, 600 E. Grand Ave.

Saturdays, June 7 - 28

4 - 5 p.m.

FREE



In partnership with Navy Pier, dance comes to the Wave Wall stage, located across from the iconic Ferris Wheel grand staircase, with pop-up performances from a rotating roster of dance companies every Saturday in June.

On the Move

Palmisano Park, 2700 S. Halsted St.

Tuesdays, June 17 and 24

5:30 - 7 p.m.

FREE

A series of short, site-specific performances that winds its way through public parks, inviting audience members to discover hidden pockets of movement.

Tuesday, June 17 at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 24 at 5:30 p.m.

*Performers, companies and programs are subject to change.



