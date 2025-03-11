Saint Sebastian Players To Stage FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS In April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Saint Sebastian Players will conclude its 43rd season with a humorous and emotional look at the complexities of friendship in Five Women Wearing the Same Dress by Academy Award winner Alan Ball. Performances take place April 25–May 18, 2025 in the lower level of St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey, Chicago (enter on Marshfield).

During an ostentatious wedding reception at a Tennessee estate, five reluctant, identically clad bridesmaids hide out in an upstairs bedroom, each with her own reason to avoid the proceedings below. As the afternoon wears on, these five very different women joyously discover a common bond in this wickedly funny, irreverent and touching celebration of the women's spirit. Playwright Alan Ball is also known for the film American Beauty, for which he won the Academy Award for best original screenplay, as well as the TV programs Six Feet Under and True Blood.

Directing Five Women Wearing the Same Dress is SSP company member Jill Chukerman Test, who directed SSP's productions of Bus Stop, All My Sons, The Odd Couple and more, as well as appearing onstage in many productions, including, most recently, The Man Who Came to Dinner and Barefoot in the Park.

The Production Team includes SSP company members Emil Zbella as set designer, Sean Smyth as sound designer, Paula Kenar as properties manager, and John Austin, Jim Masini and Sean Smyth as producers. Also on the team are Mary McCarthy as Costume Designer, Lex Newman as lighting designer and Lisa Ramos as stage manager.

SSP began producing theatre in 1982 at its original home, the St. Sebastian parish, located at the corner of Halsted Street and Wellington Avenue on Chicago's North Side. When the parish closed, SSP relocated to its current home, St. Bonaventure, at 1625 W. Diversey. During its history, the company has produced original and previously produced dramas, comedies and musicals; original audience-participation mysteries for special events; and the Monologue Matchup Competition, as well as provided support for Sebastian Studio Projects produced by company members. For a complete production history, visit saintsebastianplayers.org/production-history/.

Comments