STAR SPANGLED BANTER Hits the Stage At The Den Theatre in June

The Den Theatre has announced Star Spangled Banter, a high-energy stand-up comedy showcase featuring some of the funniest and fiercest progressive voices on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 7:15 p.m. on the Heath Mainstage.

Ready to laugh and feel something? Star Spangled Banter is where sharp wit meets progressive firepower. Join us for a high-energy night of stand-up featuring some of the funniest left-leaning voices in comedy—Heather Gardner, Lisandra Vázquez, Suzanne Lambert, Tanner Devore, Elizabeth Booker Houston, and Josh Burstein—plus a surprise political guest who's sure to bring the heat.

This isn't just a comedy show—it's a cultural shift in real time. We're roasting the right, rallying the base, and making it very cool to care again. Think of it as your favorite campaign rally… if it had punchlines and a two-drink minimum.

Host Heather Gardner is a comedian, content creator, host, producer, and writer whose bold stance on the news has established her as an outspoken voice in today's entertainment landscape.

She's hosted for esteemed platforms including HuffPost, AOL's Build, Variety, Yahoo Entertainment, Fandango/Rotten Tomatoes, and more. She is also an accomplished stand-up comedian with credits including The Comedy Store, The Hollywood Improv, Flappers, and more.

Taking place on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at 7:15 p.m. Tickets: General Admission ($45); VIP Front Row Table + Meet & Greet ($75); VIP Table + Meet & Greet ($65); Mezzanine ($50); Obstructed ($40); Add-on option for After Party & 2 Drink Tokens ($25). Tickets on sale now at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

