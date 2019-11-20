SKIP GRIPARIS: ROCKIN' COMIC IMPRESSIONIST Comes to Metropolis

Skip Griparis: Rockin' Comic Impressionist recreates some of music's most iconic voices at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre January 2, 2020.

The Major League star & powerhouse singer/guitarist presents his energetic comedy & music stage show - hilarious take-offs of James Taylor to Eric Clapton, Springsteen, Rocky, Prince, David Byrne, Sinatra, DeNiro, Neil Diamond, Billy Joel & Kermit the Frog!

Skip Griparis: Rockin' Comic Impressionist will be at Metropolis on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets are $30, Stage Tables are $35. All tickets can be purchased at MetropolisArts.com or by visiting or calling the Metropolis Box Office at 847.577.2121.

Skip Griparis: Rockin' Comic Impressionist is part of the Live Music Series at Metropolis, which brings some of the highest level musical talent to the Chicagoland area. Other upcoming Live Music shows at Metropolis include The Knific Quartet: A Jazz Adventure! (January 5), A Rock'n Roll Tribute...From Elvis to The Beatles! Featuring The Neverly Brothers (January 10), Just Imagine: The John Lennon Experience starring Tim Piper (January 11), and Resurrection - A Journey Tribute (January 17 & 18).

Metropolis thanks its generous media partner Tribune Media Group. Metropolis is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a list of upcoming events visit MetropolisArts.com or call the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre provides professional entertainment and arts education, enriching our community.





