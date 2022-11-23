Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

SCROOGE AND MARLEY: The Musical Comes to the Hoover-Leppen  Theatre Next Month

The performance is on Monday, December 12 at 7 pm.

Nov. 23, 2022  

SCROOGE AND MARLEY: The Musical Comes to the Hoover-Leppen  Theatre Next Month

From the creative team behind the 2012 indie film Scrooge & Marley, a modern day, queer variation on Dickens' "A Christmas Carol," comes a fully realized musical version reimagined for the stage. Scrooge & Marley: The Musical follows the familiar outline of the beloved tale of Ebenezer "Ben" Scrooge - the man who hates the holidays and who is reformed after memorable visits by three ghostly spirits. Traveling from Scrooge's youth in the disco era of the 1970s to Christmas, 2015, the year that same sex marriage was legalized in the US, the magic of Dicken's timeless tale comes alive from a fresh perspective in this joyous, heartfelt musical adaptation.

"We are delighted to bring this innovative, unabashedly queer outlook on Dickens' timeless classic to the stage," says the musical's lyricist and co-writer of the libretto Richard Knight, Jr. "The decision to expand on the original songs we wrote for the movie and create a full stage version proved irresistible - though it took us ten years to get it just right!"

Dan Ferretti (National tour of Hairspray) and Eustace Allen (Jack Off the Beanstalk) lead the cast as Scrooge & Marley. Actress/comedian Lexi Alioto (Second City) plays Freda, Scrooge's warm-hearted, big voiced niece. Derek Demkowicz (Queer Eye: The Parody Musical) and Patrick O'Keefe (Sweeney Todd) portray Young Jake Marley and Young Ben Scrooge (along with Bob Cratchit and his husband Drew). Joe Dennis (Little Shop of Horrors) plays Bill, Ben Scrooge's ill-fated boyfriend, Anna Weatherwax (Sunday in the Park with George) plays Freda's wife Mary and the Ghost of Christmas Past. Caitlin Jackson, currently a sensation in Sweeney Todd at the Chopin Theatre, plays the robust Ghost of Christmas Present. Shane Hendrix (Chicago P.D.) rounds out the cast as Fezziwig, the king of the 1970s nightlife.

Music for Scrooge & Marley: The Musical has been composed by Lisa McQueen (Music Director of Second City, The Annoyance and the film composer of Scrooge & Marley) with Lyrics by Richard Knight, Jr. (Scrooge & Marley's co-writer/co-director), and script by Knight and Ellen Stoneking (Scrooge & Marley's lead writer). Scott Ferguson (Schoolhouse Rock Live!, We Three Lizas) directs this premiere one night staged musical reading event at Center on Halsted (3656 N. Halsted) in the Hoover-Leppen Theatre on Monday, December 12 at 7 pm. Free admission (reservations suggested). Cash bar available. www.centeronhalsted.org




The Gift Theatre Announces 2023 Season Featuring the Chicago Premiere of MOTHERS & Mor Photo
The Gift Theatre Announces 2023 Season Featuring the Chicago Premiere of MOTHERS & More
 The Gift Theatre has announced its 2023 season, featuring the Chicago premiere of Anna Ouyang Moench’s dark comedy Mothers, directed by Lili-Anne Brown and a revival of Jim Cartwright’s powerful, award-winning drama The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, directed by Devo de Mayo.
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the World Premiere of BALD SISTERS at Steppenwolf Theatre Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the World Premiere of BALD SISTERS at Steppenwolf Theatre
See rehearsal photos of Steppenwolf Theatre Company's world premiere of Vichet Chum’s Bald Sisters, a brazen, comic examination of the ties that bind multigenerational families of immigrants together.
Pegasus Theatre Chicago Presents the Return of the 36th Annual Young Playwrights Festival Photo
Pegasus Theatre Chicago Presents the Return of the 36th Annual Young Playwrights Festival
Pegasus Theatre Chicago is proud to announce the authors and plays being presented at the 36th Annual Young Playwrights Festival, Wednesday, Jan. 4 - Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Chicago Dramatists, 765 N. Aberdeen.
EDigital.art, Pinta, and The Museum District of Decentraland Present Metaverse Exhibition Photo
EDigital.art, Pinta, and The Museum District of Decentraland Present Metaverse Exhibition
Three leaders across the art world and web3 are partnering during Miami Art Week to present the first ever metaverse exhibition by a major art fair. The leading Latin American art fair Pinta Miami, the Museum District of Decentraland, and eDigital.ART responsible for presenting a new digital collectible initiative from the Ella Fontanals-Cisneros Collection, have created a groundbreaking exhibition, which celebrates Latin American artists and crosses physical and virtual worlds.

More Hot Stories For You


Curious Theatre Branch Publishes New Collection of Works CURIOUS PLAYS: CHICAGO 1988-2022Curious Theatre Branch Publishes New Collection of Works CURIOUS PLAYS: CHICAGO 1988-2022
November 22, 2022

Just in time for holiday gift giving – and to encourage a new generation creating works of the imagination – Curious Theatre Branch and Jackleg Press has released the new book Curious Plays: Chicago 1988-2022, An Anthology of Contemporary Theater.
The Gift Theatre Announces 2023 Season Featuring the Chicago Premiere of MOTHERS & MoreThe Gift Theatre Announces 2023 Season Featuring the Chicago Premiere of MOTHERS & More
November 22, 2022

 The Gift Theatre has announced its 2023 season, featuring the Chicago premiere of Anna Ouyang Moench’s dark comedy Mothers, directed by Lili-Anne Brown and a revival of Jim Cartwright’s powerful, award-winning drama The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, directed by Devo de Mayo.
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the World Premiere of BALD SISTERS at Steppenwolf TheatrePhotos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the World Premiere of BALD SISTERS at Steppenwolf Theatre
November 22, 2022

See rehearsal photos of Steppenwolf Theatre Company's world premiere of Vichet Chum’s Bald Sisters, a brazen, comic examination of the ties that bind multigenerational families of immigrants together.
Pegasus Theatre Chicago Presents the Return of the 36th Annual Young Playwrights FestivalPegasus Theatre Chicago Presents the Return of the 36th Annual Young Playwrights Festival
November 22, 2022

Pegasus Theatre Chicago is proud to announce the authors and plays being presented at the 36th Annual Young Playwrights Festival, Wednesday, Jan. 4 - Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Chicago Dramatists, 765 N. Aberdeen.
EDigital.art, Pinta, and The Museum District of Decentraland Present Metaverse ExhibitionEDigital.art, Pinta, and The Museum District of Decentraland Present Metaverse Exhibition
November 22, 2022

Three leaders across the art world and web3 are partnering during Miami Art Week to present the first ever metaverse exhibition by a major art fair. The leading Latin American art fair Pinta Miami, the Museum District of Decentraland, and eDigital.ART responsible for presenting a new digital collectible initiative from the Ella Fontanals-Cisneros Collection, have created a groundbreaking exhibition, which celebrates Latin American artists and crosses physical and virtual worlds.
share