Roseland Community Hospital Concludes The Year With Special Foundation Fundraiser

The giving season is here! The Roseland Community Hospital on the far South Side of Chicago at 45 W. 111th Street, is gearing up for the final days of 2023 by hosting its Reigniting Our Fire Foundation Fundraiser on Thursday, December 8 beginning at 6pm.

The special evening of decadence will help raise funds for the hospital's year-round community events while also celebrating the achievements and positive impact of its community efforts throughout this past year. During the event, attendees will enjoy delectable libations, a live raffle, a special presentation, and more.

The Fundraiser will take place at Galleria 314 Chi located at 1454 South Michigan Avenue in the South Loop. Tickets begin at $250 and are available to purchase now. Those looking to give back this Giving Tuesday are also invited to make a direct donation back to the hospital's foundation by clicking here.

"We are thrilled to conclude this very successful year with our Foundation Fundraiser aimed at supporting our community donation drives and special events for future years to come," said Chrislin Flanagan, Executive Director of the Roseland Community Hospital Foundation. "Donations both big and small make an incredible impact not only to our foundation, but to each and every family in our very own backyards."

The Roseland Community Hospital prides itself in providing care and resources to the Greater community, conducting year-round events centered towards assisting the patrons that call Roseland their home. Just this past year alone, Roseland donated 200 fresh food boxes to community residents, 200 Easter Baskets to community children, 500 bookbags and school supplies for students starting off their school year, along with over 350 coats as temperatures started to drop in Chicago, and over 250 turkeys and Thanksgiving meals to help spread the holiday cheer. This Fundraiser and the money raised aims in ensuring these community events are possible and can continue in the upcoming 2023 calendar year.

Patrons are invited to select from a multitude of sponsorship packages to fit their interest and needs. Attendees can choose from the following: Individual Contributor ($250) which includes admittance and one raffle ticket and libations; a Champion Sponsor ($1,000) which includes five admittance and five raffle tickets, libations, preferred logo on program, recognition in an email blast, and a half slide during the special presentation portion of the evening; Difference Maker Sponsor ($2,500) which includes seven event and raffle tickets, libations, logo on program and website for one year, recognition in an email blast, and a half slide in the presentation; Executive Sponsor ($5,000) with ten event and raffle tickets, libations, logo on program and website for one year, recognition in an upcoming email blast, and a half slide in the evening's presentation, and lastly the Friends of the Foundation Sponsor ($10,000) which offers 15 event and raffle tickets, libations, logo on program and website for one year, recognition in an upcoming email blast, two social media mentions, and full slide in the presentation.

Those interested in donating to the cause or attending the upcoming fundraiser are invited to visit www.roselandhospitalfoundation.org. To learn more about Roseland Community Hospital and their ongoing initiatives throughout the year, please visit https://www.roselandhospitaltalks.org.

Roseland Community Hospital is the community's integrated and coordinated healthcare choice, where professional caregivers provide quality services on the path to recovery and overall wellness. For almost 100 years, the Hospital has provided high-quality healthcare services to the residents of Roseland and surrounding neighborhoods. To learn more about Roseland Community Hospital, please visit https://www.roselandhospitaltalks.org or call 773-995-3000.