Rivendell Theatre Continues 30th Anniversary Season with GORGEOUS In Co-Production with Raven Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chicago’s Rivendell Theatre Ensemble continues to celebrate its 30th Anniversary season with the World Premiere co-production of Keiko Green’s GORGEOUS, directed by Kirsten Fitzgerald. The co-production with Raven Theatre runs May 1 - June 7, 2025, at Raven, 6157 N. Clark St.

The opening is Wednesday, May 7, at 7:30pm. The season includes Rivendell’s current production of No Such Thing, in a world premiere production by Lisa Dillman, directed by Malkia Stampley. Rivendell continues devising work on the Folded Map Project, Tonika Johnson’s groundbreaking work that addresses segregation in Chicago with core artists for a summer writing workshop. Rivendell will also host Tonika’s photography in its theatre lobby throughout 2025.

About GORGEOUS

Gorgeous, written by Keiko Green and directed by Kirsten Fitzgerald, features Stephanie Shum (Jenny) and Rivendell Theatre Artistic Director Tara Mallen (Bernie). The creative team includes: Mara Ishihara Zinky (Scenic Designer), Paloma Locsin (Props Designer), Maegan Pate (Costume Designer), Seojung Jang (Lighting Designer), Connor Wang (Sound Designer), Caroline Uy (Dramaturg), and JC Widman (Stage Manager).

Jenny has a simple life; she takes care of the elderly and shows dogs professionally. When her just-a-little-bit-older boyfriend Bill dies suddenly, all Jenny wants is to get rid of his stuff and continue to show his champion Bulldog, GORGEOUS. Enter Bernie, a tornado of a woman. Amid the boxes of things that made up Bill’s life, Jenny and Bernie must find a way forward for themselves and the dog.

Tickets are on sale at www.raventheatre.com.

Rivendell Artistic Director Tara Mallen comments, "We are thrilled to be bringing Keiko Green's fresh and unapologetic voice to Chicago with this co-production between Raven and Rivendell. With Rivendell’s continued commitment to amplifying women’s voices and Raven’s history of championing and producing new work, our combined efforts make for a production that gets at the heart of this world premiere comedy. It has been an absolute delight to share resources with the wonderful artists at Raven and it has served as a great reminder that the truly the best way forward is through collaboration and community."

Comments