Review: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA at Marriott Theatre, Lincolnshire IL

Have you seen this shoe?

This is the crucial moment in the current childrens’ theatre production at Marriott Lincolnshire of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s beloved musical, Cinderella. The cast of ten, under the direction of Laura Rook, brings delight and joy to the littlest members of the audience, many of the girls dressed as Cinderella and other Disney princesses. The show runs short of an hour and includes a question and answer session afterward. It’s a wonderful way to introduce children to musical theater.

The adult cast, having put the show together in 5 days, dances, sings, and transforms the stage and costumes right in front of the young audience – much to their delight. They are encouraged from the beginning to show their appreciation. Jaeda LaVonne, in her Marriott debut, is Cinderella. She captivates the audience completely.

Her Fairy Godmother is played by Lillian Castillo. Her not so nice stepmother is played by Jeff-award-winning Heidi Kettenring. Tiffany T. Taylor and Annie Yokom play Cinderella’s stepsisters, Portia and Joy. The Prince is played by Trey DeLuna in his Marriott debut. His parents, the King and Queen, are played by Jeff award winners Lorenzo Rush, Jr. and Cruz Gonzalez-Cadel. The Royal Herald is played by Ron King. Garrett Lutz portrays the Royal Chef.

Rachel Boylan’s colorful and magical costumes have the children applauding and gasping. Scenic designer David Geinosky uses the intimate space with beauty and illusion. There are bubbles and tiny snowflakes. The audience loves it.

This is the perfect production to introduce children to the wonder, magic, and joy of live theater. They will love the interaction – especially when everyone is trying to find the foot that fits the shoe! Watching the children enjoy this will bring a smile to your face. After all, anything is possible. It’s happening at the Marriott Lincolnshire Theatre.

