Mandala Arts to Host 10th Anniversary Celebration: WHERE TRADITION MEETS TOMORROW

Mandala South Asian Performing Arts celebrates 10 years of connecting audiences and students with the vibrancy, flavors, and colors of the performing arts traditions of South Asia with Where Tradition Meets Tomorrow, an immersive evening for the five senses, on Thursday, April 10 at 6 p.m. at PRIMITIVE gallery and showroom, 130 North Jefferson Street, Chicago.

The evening will honor tradition and innovation in South Asian performing arts that strive to unite culture, community, and creativity. Performances will take place throughout the venue, with appetizers and drinks available as guests make their way through the event space. The evening will showcase dance that combines jazz, hip-hop, and Bharatanatyam, as well as live folk and classical music. Performers will include past collaborators-including Ashwaty Chennat, Shalaka Kulkarni, and Kinnari Vora-and artists new to Mandala, including this spring's artist-in-residence, multi-genre dancer-choreographer Amber Mehta, who grew up and studied dance in the Chicago area. Event co-chairs are Mila Beryozkin and Shalini Sawhney.

"I am proud of the evolution of Mandala and all we have accomplished," said Founder and Artistic Director Pranita Nayar. "Our performances and education programs continue to celebrate classical South Asian dance and music while incorporating more contemporary elements as we welcome the next generation. I'm grateful to our audiences, patrons, and community for helping to make our growth and success possible. We look forward to our next 10 years of uniting culture, community, and creativity."

Mandala's 10th anniversary year also includes a recital choreographed by Mehta on May 31 at Visceral Dance Center, 3121 North Rockwell Street in Chicago; the 7th annual Mandala Makers Festival this summer; and community performances in the fall, including an event commemorating the 60th anniversary of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Mandala South Asian Performing Arts, founded by Artistic Director Pranita Nayar, has earned major support from the Joyce Foundation, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, and the National Endowment for the Arts. From classical to contemporary, Mandala connects audiences and students with the vibrancy of the performing arts traditions of South Asia. Mandala offers powerful engagement with specialized artists and educators who represent diverse ethnic, geographical, linguistic, cultural, and gender identities. Mandala South Asian Performing Arts is supported by the Richard H. Driehaus Foundation, City of Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelly Foundation, Chicago Community Trust, Illinois Arts Council Agency, and The Field Foundation of Illinois.

