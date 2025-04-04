Eclectic Full Contact Theatre Announces Cast/Crew For RELATIVELY SPEAKING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Eclectic Full Contact Theatre has announced the cast and crew for its upcoming production of Relatively Speaking, by Alan Ayckbourn at the Bramble Arts Loft (5545 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640).

Greg and Ginny are in a relationship. Ginny and Philip used to be in a relationship, unbeknownst to Philip's wife, Sheila, and to Greg. Philip isn't taking the breakup well, and Ginny is off to visit him to tell him to his face to back off. Ginny tells Greg she's off to meet her parents. Greg takes off and arrives ahead of Ginny at Philip and Sheila's, who he thinks are Ginny's parents. Philip thinks Greg is the younger lover he's sure Sheila is seeing. You all got all that? Hilarity ensues in Relatively Speaking, by Alan Ayckbourn, running May 9-24 at The Bramble Arts Loft! This hilarious farce of mistaken identities, rash assumptions, and in the end, love conquering all, will be directed by EFCT Artistic Director Andrew Pond, and continues Eclectic's Season of Optimism!

Starring Richard Eyre*(He/him) as Greg, Alexis Vaselopulous* (She/her) as Ginny, Christopher Grella (He/Him)as Philip, and Kat Evans (She/her) as Sheila. With Timothy Merkle (He/him, Greg u/s), Chloe Adamo^ (She/they, Ginny u/s), Andrew Pond* (He/Him, Philip u/s), and Gayle Starr (She/her, Sheila u/s)

