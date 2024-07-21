Review: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Stolp Island Theatre Aurora

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



One Night With You

Little did Elvis know when he recorded that song how appropriate it would be for December 4, 1956, at Sun Record Studios in Memphis. The new Stolp Island Theatre in Aurora is presenting Million Dollar Quartet as its premiere production. Rock and roll pioneer Sam Phillips (Sam Pearson) started the studio in 1950. During the course of the day, Carl Perkins (Christopher Wren) had come into the studio to record some new material. Jerry Lee Lewis (Garrett Forrestal) was yet unknown and he was in the studio to play the piano on the Perkins session. Later in the afternoon, 21 year old Elvis Presley (Alex Swindle) stopped by to pay a casual visit. Elvis’ girlfriend, Dyanne (Madison Palmer), is along as well. She has a few solo numbers and joins in on the harmony. She holds her own against this million dollar group. As the Perkins session started, Elvis joined in. During the session, Johnny Cash (Bill Scott Sheets) arrived at the studio. The woman running things in the control booth is Marion (Haley Jane Schafer). She is in the booth the entire show until the end when the jam session is really going on. She sings some beautiful harmonies. This group of extraordinarily talented actors – they are also gifted musicians – entertained the audience in the new, intimate 98 seat Stolp Island Theatre for 2.5 hours. You are right there. You feel you are part of the show. Sam Phillips is the “narrator” if you will. He takes the audience through the story of that day plus all the other things these recording artists were going through. Lots of talk about RCA and Columbia record companies and contracts. He is a wonderful weaver of stories. For those who do not know, Carl Perkins wrote Blue Suede Shoes and he was not thrilled that Elvis sang it on the Sullivan show. He felt he should have been the one. The songs performed in this show are the ones that they actually sang on December 4. There was a studio engineer who had the sense to realize this session needed to be recorded. We should be very grateful he did. These were four of the best musicians and recording artists – all pioneers. It’s about time Sam Phillips gets some well deserved recognition. He created it. The music is classic rock and roll. You will sing, clap and cheer. Completely spontaneous. These performers bring Elvis, Carl, Johnny and Jerry Lee back to life. Jerry Lee was the last of this quartet. He passed in October of 2022. At the end of Sam’s telling of this once in a lifetime session, he brings out a camera and takes the very famous photo of the 4 of them around the piano. You do see it and hear the actual recording. It is an emotional moment. What might have been…

Directors Jim Corti and Creg Sclavi have created an amazing night of theatre not to be missed. Music director/supervisor Kory Danielson has presented these classic rock and roll songs in the way they should be heard. Jeffrey D. Kmiec, scenic designer, along with Jonathan Berg-Einhorn, properties designer, have time warped us back to 1956. Be sure to look carefully at the set. To be sure, there is definitely a certain age that will love and appreciate this production. Looking around the audience, everyone was smiling and mouthing the words. At the end you are up on your feet, clapping, dancing and singing along with the performers. Is this a jukebox musical? No. It’s more of a historical musical event – it only happened one night and the audience is a part of it. The new Stolp Island Theatre’s premiere show will stick with you for more than one night only. You will talk about these people and do some research. This is a wonderful homage to the beginning of rock and roll. I cannot imagine a world without it. Thank you, Stolp. Carl, Johnny, Jerry Lee and Elvis are back in the building.

