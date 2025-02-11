Raven Theatre To Present Chicago Children's Theatre's BEATRIX POTTER TEA PARTY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chicago’s Raven Theatre Company has announced the cast and Production Team for the limited run of Chicago Children’s Theatre’s THE BEATRIX POTTER TEA PARTY.

﻿Four favorite Beatrix Potter stories, The Tale of Peter Rabbit, The Tailor of Gloucestor, The Tale of Jeremy Fisher, and The Tale of Tom Kitten, come to life in this mesmerizing puppet show, complete with Potter’s original text and live, original music. Various instruments, such as mandolin, violin, toy piano, and banjo, create the score and melodies behind each story. The set is filled with dynamic suitcases and trunks where levers are pulled and cranks are turned to reveal images that surprise and delight. Three charming performers interweave classic narration and puppetry with gentle interactive moments, recruiting the audience to join the adventure and encouraging young watchers to think about these iconic animal characters’ big emotions.

The production features puppeteers Lily Emerson, Felix Mayes, Magdalena Dalzell, and Diego Vazquez Gomez; and musicians Charlie Malave and Quinn Rigg. The puppeteers and musicians will alternate performances throughout the run.

Created by Will Bishop, with Lara Carling, Kay Kron, Grace Needlman and Ray Rehberg, and directed by Bishop, the Production Team includes Grace Needlman (puppet design), Ray Rehberg and Charlie Malave (composers, with Malave also as sound designer), Janelle Manno and Jillian Gryzlak (costume design), Becca Jeffords (lighting design), Anastar Alvarez (production coordinator).

The show runs April 5 - 20, 2025 on Raven Theatre’s stage at 6157 N. Clark St. Tickets ($40; $20 ages 3 and under) on sale March 1, 2025 at www.raventheatre.com.

