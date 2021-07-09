RECIPE FOR DISASTER Will Be Performed at Windy City Playhouse Later This Year

Windy City Playhouse will present Recipe For Disaster, running later this year. Tickets go on sale on July 15.

It's influencer night at The Curious Pig, one of the city's hottest restaurants, and with folks like Vegan Chic in attendance, it's bound to be an exciting evening. There's only one problem: The head Chef just called in sick and the Sous Chef might have taken the wrong pill to calm his nerves. The health inspector showed up unannounced, there's possibly a spy from CP's biggest competition in tow, and oh yeah, the bus boy is hiding a wild pig. In the meantime the GM is trying to hold it all together while keeping customers from tweeting negative reviews. Can this team of misfits join together to offer up a great dining experience, or will they end up (literally) with egg on their face?

Conceived by Rick Bayless and Windy City Playhouse's artistic team, A RECIPE FOR DISASTER is a live experience that combines immersive theater, food, and farce. Guests are invited to come inside the restaurant and join in on this "influencer night." The actors will not touch or talk to audience directly, allowing you to feel like a "fly on the wall" as the hilarity unfolds around you. Admission also includes six bite-sized tastings by Chef Rick Bayless and three cocktail samplings by Lanie Bayless.

This experience will not take place at the company's flagship venue on Irving Park Rd., but at a restaurant space in the Loop. Stay tuned for the venue announcement later this month!

Learn more at https://windycityplayhouse.com/recipe-for-disaster/.