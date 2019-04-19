Pride Films and Plays Extends Chicago Premiere of AFTERGLOW to June 2

The Chicago Premiere of S. Asher Gelman's AFTERGLOW, an off-Broadway hit from 2017 exploring the emotional, intellectual, and physical connections between three men and the broader implications within their relationships, will be extended for an additional four weeks to meet demand. Gelman's drama, directed by Pride Films and Plays Executive Director David Zak, which opened on March 27, was originally scheduled to close on Sunday, May 5 but will now play until Sunday, June 2 in the Buena Theatre of the Pride Arts Center. Casting for the extension will be announced shortly.



Colin Douglas of CHICAGO THEATRE REVIEW, said 'It's an exciting production that's sure to be talked about for a long time." Lawrence Bommer, writing for STAGE AND CINEMA, said "AFTERGLOW shines." WINDY CITY TIMES reviewer Jerry Nunn said AFTERGLOW is a "concise piece that digs into heavy topics such as love, loyalty, sex, trust and parenthood."



Josh and Alex are a gay male married couple in an open relationship. The two invite another man, Darius, to share their bed one night. When a new intimate connection begins to form, all three men must come to terms with their individual definitions of love, loyalty, and trust as futures are questioned, relationships are shaken, and commitments are challenged.

Zak's production team for AFTERGLOW includes Kailee Tomasic (Scenic and Props Design), Dan Lewis (Lighting Design), Shawn Quinlan (Costume Design), Jared Sutton (Sound Design & Original Music), Reed Bentley (Intimacy Choreographer), Kyle Mayes (Assistant Intimacy Director), Daniel Washelesky (Assistant Director), and Michael Starcher (Stage Manager).



AFTERGLOW played fourteen months, from June 2017 through August 2018, at the off-Broadway Davenport Theatre in New York City. The nationally distributed, LGBT-focused magazine THE ADVOCATE, said it "Penetrates the psyche in a way that many gay men will find relatable. A gritty tale of commitment on the cusp of questioning its boundaries, the incredible acting and intense writing propels the audience's minds and hearts into their emotional plights."

Tickets available by phone at 866-811-4111 or 773-857-0222 or online at www.pridefilmsandplays.com

Photo by Heather Mall





