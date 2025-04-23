Porchlight to Host Invited Rehearsal of Kayla Boye's SHAKE IT AWAY: THE ANN MILLER STORY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Porchlight Music Theatre, as part of its new work developmental series, Off The Porch, will host an invited rehearsal of Shake It Away: The Ann Miller Story, written by and starring Kayla Boye, directed by Porchlight Artistic Director Michael Weber, choreographed by Tammy Mader and music directed by Linda Madonia, Sunday, June 1 at 1 p.m. at Porchlight’s Rehearsal Studios.

The invited rehearsal kicks off Shake It Away: The Ann Miller Story’s world premiere tour that includes the Hollywood Fringe in Los Angeles (Hudson Theatre, June 10 - 15), Off-Broadway’s “East to Edinburgh” in New York (59E59 Theater, July 15 - 19) and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe (theSpace at Surgeons’ Hall, August 1 - 9). The running time is 60 minutes with no intermission and tickets are complimentary and required. A Q&A with the creative team will follow the performance. Reservations may be made at . More information on Shake It Away: The Ann Miller Story is available at ShakeItAwayPlay.com

On a soundstage at the 1970 MGM studio auction, singer/dancer/actress Ann Miller revisits the Golden Age of Hollywood and discovers her second act as a Broadway star. Featuring selections from the Great American Songbook, this love letter to entertainment is written by and stars Kayla Boye, who has appeared at Porchlight Music Theatre in Can-Can, Little Me, Billy Elliot and New Faces Sing Broadway 1969.

“At a time when so much is uncertain, our hearts long to feel unbridled joy. That is the essence of Ann Miller, whose talents graced the screen in pictures such as Kiss Me Kate, Easter Parade and On the Town,” Boye said, “and who danced her way around the world in productions such as Mame, Hello Dolly and Sugar Babies. She embodied resilience by persevering through enormous challenges, and she always gave the best of her authentic self to audiences. I am excited to share her story.”



