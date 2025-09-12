Porchlight Music Theatre Adds Second Performance Of NEW FACES SING BROADWAY 1960

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Due to popular demand, Porchlight Music Theatre has added a second performance of New Faces Sing Broadway 1960. The 10th anniversary edition of the series will now play Tuesday, Sept. 30 and Wednesday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. at The Rhapsody Theater, 1328 W. Morse Ave. The evening is hosted by Johanna Mckenzie Miller, directed by Frankie Leo Bennett, and music directed by Micky York. Tickets are reserved seating and on sale now.

New Faces Sing Broadway 1960 introduces audiences to Chicago’s rising music theatre talent while offering a fast-paced 90-minute musical journey through the entire Broadway season of 1960. The concert features songs from Bye Bye Birdie, Camelot, The Unsinkable Molly Brown, West Side Story and more, along with audience sing-alongs, a trivia contest with prizes, and interactive fun.

The cast includes Lisa Buhelos, Kaitlin Feely, Mary Laura Godby, Nicholas (Nickie) Ian, Nathan Kabara, Jackson Mikkelsen, Z Moore, Elonie Quick, Nicholas Roman, and Janelle Sanabria. The production stage manager is Veronica Kostka.

Over the years, many alumni of the New Faces Sing Broadway series have gone on to careers on Broadway, national tours, television, and Chicago’s major stages, including Frankie Leo Bennett (The SpongeBob Musical), Ariana Burks (Real Women Have Curves), Blu Allen (MJ the Musical), Kyrie Courter (Sweeney Todd), Samantha Pauly (SIX, The Great Gatsby), and numerous others.

Tickets

Tickets for New Faces Sing Broadway 1960 are on sale now at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org. Performances are Tuesday, Sept. 30 and Wednesday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. at The Rhapsody Theater, 1328 W. Morse Ave.