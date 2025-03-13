Photos: TITUS ANDRONICUS at Redtwist Theatre Now Extended

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award-winning Redtwist Theatre’s William Shakespeare's Titus Andronicus, is now extended through April 6. This original adaptation by Artistic Director of Development Dusty Brown, Caroline Kidwell and Jordan Gleaves is directed by Brown and stars Anne Sheridan Smith as the titular character. The total running time, including the intermission, is two hours and ten minutes. The performance schedule is Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:30 p.m. with additional performances Thursday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m. - Saturday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 6 at 3:30 p.m.

Redtwist's Titus Andronicus brings prejudice and the politics of revenge to the forefront in Shakespeare's bloodiest script. Foreign wars have left the country divided, an impulsive leader stokes resentment and now the country teeters on the brink of civil war over petty grievances and personal vendettas. Can Rome's leaders save the empire from itself?

The Titus Andronicus cast includes Anne Sheridan Smith (she/they, Titus Andronicus); James Lewis (he/him, Aaron); Caroline Kidwell (she/her, Lavinia Andronicus); Sabine Wan (she/her, Marcus); Philip C. Matthews (he/him, Lucius Andronicus); Laura Strum (she/her, Tamora); Quinn Leary (he/him, Demetrius); Elijah Newman (he/him, Chiron); Joshua Servantez (he/him, Saturninus) and Madelyn Loehr (she/her, Bassianus/ensemble). Rena Ahmed (she/her, Titus Andronicus U/S); Makari Robinson McNeese (they/them, Aaron U/S); Hannah McCauley (she/her, Lavinia Andronicus U/S); Daniel Vaughn Manasia (he/him, Marcus U/S); Christine Cummins (she/her, Lucius Andronicus U/S); Michelle Perry (she/her, Tamora U/S); Gavin Blayne (he/him, Demetrius U/S); Seth Eggenschwiller (he/him, Chiron U/S); Grayson Kennedy (he/him, Saturninus U/S) and Madi Bacino (she/her, Bassianus/ensemble U/S).

