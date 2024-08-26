Photos: Redtwist Theatre Presents THE NORMAL HEART

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Award-winning Redtwist Theatre’s The Normal Heart, written by Larry Kramer and directed by Ensemble Member Ted Hoerl, is now playing through September 29 at the newly renovated Redtwist Theatre. See photos from the production.

Larry Kramer’s beautiful, searing play about the earliest days of the AIDS epidemic, based on his experience organizing Gay Men’s Health Crisis, opens Redtwist’s newly renovated venue. The play, winner of Tony, Drama Desk and Olivier Awards, tells the story of an advocacy group that struggled against government suppression and internal strife in the face of the disappearance of their community. This heart wrenching, humanist play, written more than 40 years ago about a small group of advocates calling for action from a government that insists that nothing is wrong, seems darkly familiar and more universal than ever.

The Normal Heart cast includes Peter Ferneding (Ned Weeks); Zachary Linnert (Felix Turner); Philip C. Matthews (Bruce Niles); Joshua Servantez* (Mickey Marcus); Cameron Austin Brown (Tommy Boatwright); Christopher Meister (Ben Weeks); Tamara Rozofsky (she/her, Dr. Emma Brookner); Gardy Gilbert (Hiram/David/Examining Doctor/Orderly); Caleb Crawford (Craig/ Grady/Orderly); Matt Fayfer (Ned Weeks U/S); Riley Lucas (Felix Turner U/S); Michael Oakes (Bruce Niles U/S); Eddie Ledford (Mickey Marcus U/S); Cameron Cai (Tommy Boatwright U/S); Phil Aman (Ben Weeks U/S) and Brenden Zwiebel (Craig/Grady/Orderly U/S).

The Normal Heart production team includes Ted Hoerl* (director); Rashaad A. Bond (assistant director); Taylor Pfenning (costume designer); Nick Bartleson (props designer); Ashly Demay (dramaturg); Cat Davis* (lighting designer); Amy Rappa (stage manager); Dusty Brown* (co-artistic director) and Eileen Dixon* (co-artistic director).

*indicates Redtwist Theatre Ensemble Member

Single tickets are $35 with pay-what-you-can for all Friday performances. All tickets are available at RedtwistTheatre.org with discounts available for seniors, students and industry professionals.

Photo Credit: Tom McGrath



Peter Ferneding and Tamara Rozofsky

Zachary Linnert and Peter Ferneding

Zachary Linnert and Peter Ferneding

Joshua Servantez, Cameron Austin Brown and Philip C. Matthews

Philip C. Matthews

Peter Ferending and Christopher Meister

Peter Ferendig

Joshua Servantez

Zachary Linnert and Tamara Rozofsky

Gardy Gilbert

Comments