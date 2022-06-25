Photos: Redtwist Theater's Modern Adaptation of ANTIGONE Opens This Sunday

Redtwist Theatre's Antigone, adapted by Anne Carson and directed by Christine Freije, is now playing through July 31, at Redtwist Theatre. Ticket prices are $35 for the Thursday performances and $40 for Friday - Sunday performances.

Antigone is a woman suddenly pitted against the world. She simply wants to give her brother a fair burial and isn't afraid to fight the patriarchy to do it. In this colloquial, light-fingered and cutting translation of one of Sophoklese's great tragedies, Antigone places personal allegiance before an unjust city law, a tenacious act that ultimately triggers others into a cycle of destruction.

The cast of Antigone includes Isabel Alamin, (Antigone); Natalie Welber, (Ismene); Brian Parry, (Kreon); Nick Shank, (Haimon); Joan Nahid, (Eurydike/Chorus); Javier Carmona, (Teiresias/chorus); Peter Ferneding, (guard/boy/chorus); Sarah Sapperstein, (messenger/chorus); and Andrew Bosworth, (chorus leader). The understudies include Samie Jo Johnson, (Antigone); Amanda Hays, (Ismene); Nathan Reilly, (Haimon); Jessica GoForth, (Eurydike/chorus); Peter Ferneding, (Teiresias/chorus); Maddy Hoderhack, (messenger/chorus); and Evin McQuinstion, (chorus leader).

The creative team of Antigone includes Christine Freije, (director); Anne Carson, (adapter); Solomon Weisbard, (lighting + sound designer, composer); Eric Luchen, (scenic designer); Anna Bodell, (costume designer); Jeff Brain, (props designer); Dusty Brown, (production manager); Alanna Young, (stage manager); Mike McShane, (assistant lighting designer); Moises Diaz, (assistant props director); Chas Mathieu, (technical director); Anna Petersen, (scenic charge); Hannah Blau, (assistant director); Shariba Rivers*, (casting director); Jose Jimenez, (graphic designer); Lauren Grace Thompson*, (resident production manager); E. Malcom Martinez, (box office manager); Karen Epton, Annette Galeas, Johnny Garcia and Amanda Grissom, (box office associates) and Brian Parry, (interim artistic director).

Anne Carson is a MacArthur Fellow; she has received the Lannan Prize, the T.S Eliot Prize, the Pushcart Prize, the Griffin Poetry Prize (twice awarded) and a Guggenheim fellowship. She was also the Anna-Maria Kellen Fellow at the American Academy in Berlin, Germany.

Christine Freije is a director and deviser based in Chicago and Portland, Oregon. Recent credits include Tartuffe, Everybody, The Gap (The Theatre School at DePaul University), Dream-Rushes (A Wonderful Trip) (Theatre Contra),Song of My Self-Care (Jimmy Grzelak) and Shrew (Reject Theatre Project). She is a current MFA candidate at The Theatre School at DePaul University and has worked at the Arden Theatre, Interact Theatre Company, Philadelphia Artists' Collective, Commonwealth Classic Theatre Company and Berkshire Theatre Group.

Redtwist is an award-winning theatre company that stages four, up close and personal contemporary dramas annually in its intimate black box theatre housed proudly within the heart of Edgewater's Bryn Mawr Historic District.

Intimate performances at Redtwist are designed to place the theatre patron in the midst of the stories being told, making them accessible and riveting. Redtwist strives for excellence with every project and proactively endeavors to take risks while offering opportunities for up-and-coming actors, designers and directors to work with established talent. Redtwist provides the very best Chicago storefront theatre experience from excellence on stage, to warm hospitality in a clean, friendly environment.

Photo Credit: Willow James