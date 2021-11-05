Photos: Governor JB Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot at Liz and Eric Lefkofsky Arts and Education Center

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot attended the dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting for Steppenwolf Theatre Company's new Liz and Eric Lefkofsky Arts and Education Center.

Check out photos below!

Opening to the public this month as in-person performances return to Steppenwolf, the Liz and Eric Lefkofsky Arts and Education Center is the largest new permanent cultural asset to open in the City of Chicago in 2021. The $54 million new building is part of Steppenwolf's multi-phase $73 million Building on Excellence expansion campaign.