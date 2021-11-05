Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Governor JB Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot at Liz and Eric Lefkofsky Arts and Education Center

The $54 million new building is part of Steppenwolf's multi-phase $73 million Building on Excellence expansion campaign.

Nov. 5, 2021  

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot attended the dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting for Steppenwolf Theatre Company's new Liz and Eric Lefkofsky Arts and Education Center.

Check out photos below!

Opening to the public this month as in-person performances return to Steppenwolf, the Liz and Eric Lefkofsky Arts and Education Center is the largest new permanent cultural asset to open in the City of Chicago in 2021. The $54 million new building is part of Steppenwolf's multi-phase $73 million Building on Excellence expansion campaign.

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot

Brooke Flanagan, Glenn Davis and Audrey Francis

Eric Lefkofsky, Executive Director Brooke Flanagan, Helen Zell, Liz Lefkofsky, Glenn Davis, Doug Brown, Audrey Francis, Nora Daley and Keating Crown

Eric Simonson, Terry Kinney and Tarell Alvin McCraney next to Helen Zell, Anna D. Shapiro, Liz Lefkofsky, Namir Smallwood, Eric Lefkofsky, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, First Lady Amy Eshleman, Kristen Das and Joelle Reiter

Helen Zell, Anna D. Shapiro, Liz Lefkofsky, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, First Lady Eshleman and Kristen Das

Glenn Davis

Governor JB Pritzker


