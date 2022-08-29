Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for Steppenwolf's THE MOST SPECTACULARLY LAMENTABLE TRIAL OF MIZ MARTHA WASHINGTON
Dizzying and fantastical, this Chicago premiere from Pulitzer winner James Ijames boldly remixes this country's dark history with a delicate balance of truth and humor.
Steppenwolf Theatre Company is opening its 47th season with the Chicago premiere of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright James Ijames' fantastical play The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington September 1 - October 9, 2022. Directed by Whitney White, the production features ensemble member Celeste M. Cooper with Sydney Charles, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Nikki Crawford, Cindy Gold, Victor Musoni and Donovan Session.
The recently widowed "Mother of America" lies alone in her Mount Vernon bed, ravaged by illness and attended to by the enslaved people who will be free the moment she dies. This uproarious form-shifting fever dream takes us deep into the ramifications of one of America's original sins. Dizzying and fantastical, this Chicago premiere from Pulitzer winner James Ijames boldly remixes this country's dark history with a delicate balance of truth and humor.
Photo credit: Michael Brosilow
Sydney Charles, Victor Musoni, Donovan Session, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Cindy Gold and Steppenwolf ensemble member Celeste M. Cooper with Whitney White and Manna-Symone Middlebrooks
Sydney Charles, Cindy Gold and Celeste M. Cooper
Celeste M. Cooper, Donovan Session, Victor Musoni and Sydney Charles with (back) Cindy Gold
Sydney Charles, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Cindy Gold, Victor Musoni and Donovan Session
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Celeste M. Cooper and Sydney Charles
Whitney White and Manna-Symone Middlebrooks
Victor Musoni, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Cindy Gold and Donovan Session
Sydney Charles, Cindy Gold and Celeste M. Cooper
The cast and creative team
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Sydney Charles, Victor Musoni, Cindy Gold, Donovan Session and Celeste M. Cooper
Carl Clemons-Hopkins
Donovan Session
Cindy Gold and fellow cast members