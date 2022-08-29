Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for Steppenwolf's THE MOST SPECTACULARLY LAMENTABLE TRIAL OF MIZ MARTHA WASHINGTON

Dizzying and fantastical, this Chicago premiere from Pulitzer winner James Ijames boldly remixes this country's dark history with a delicate balance of truth and humor.

Aug. 29, 2022 Â 

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is opening its 47th season with the Chicago premiere of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright James Ijames' fantastical play The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington September 1 - October 9, 2022. Directed by Whitney White, the production features ensemble member Celeste M. Cooper with Sydney Charles, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Nikki Crawford, Cindy Gold, Victor Musoni and Donovan Session.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

The recently widowed "Mother of America" lies alone in her Mount Vernon bed, ravaged by illness and attended to by the enslaved people who will be free the moment she dies. This uproarious form-shifting fever dream takes us deep into the ramifications of one of America's original sins. Dizzying and fantastical, this Chicago premiere from Pulitzer winner James Ijames boldly remixes this country's dark history with a delicate balance of truth and humor.

Single tickets for The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington starting at $20 are now on sale at steppenwolf.org and the Box Office at 312-335-1650.

Steppenwolf 2022-23 Memberships are also on sale, including Classic Memberships offering 6-play packages securing dates and seats, and flexible Black Card Memberships with six tickets for use any time for any production. Also available are Red Card Memberships for theatergoers under 30.

Photo credit: Michael Brosilow

Sydney Charles, Victor Musoni, Donovan Session, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Cindy Gold and Steppenwolf ensemble member Celeste M. Cooper with Whitney White and Manna-Symone Middlebrooks

Sydney Charles, Cindy Gold and Celeste M. Cooper

Celeste M. Cooper, Donovan Session, Victor Musoni and Sydney Charles with (back) Cindy Gold

Sydney Charles, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Cindy Gold, Victor Musoni and Donovan Session

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Celeste M. Cooper and Sydney Charles

Whitney White and Manna-Symone Middlebrooks

Victor Musoni, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Cindy Gold and Donovan Session

Sydney Charles, Cindy Gold and Celeste M. Cooper

The cast and creative team

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Sydney Charles, Victor Musoni, Cindy Gold, Donovan Session and Celeste M. Cooper

Nikki Crawford

Celeste M. Cooper

Carl Clemons-Hopkins

Donovan Session

Cindy Gold and fellow cast members

Victor Musoni





