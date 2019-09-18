Photo Flash: THE PAJAMA GAME Opens At Theatre At The Center

Theatre at the Center's production of The Pajama Game had its opening night performance on Sunday, September 15 at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster. Artistic Director Linda Fortunato cast Curtis Bannister as Sid, Elizabeth Telford as Babe, Cynthia Carter as Mabel, Kelly Felthous as Gladys, Jason Grimm as Hines, Dan Klarer as Prez, Rick Rapp as Pop and Steve Silver as Mr. Hasler in the musical comedy romance The Pajama Game.

Rounding out the cast of talented performers are Matt Casey, Andrew MacNaughton, Maggie Malaney, Thomas Ortiz, Sierra Schnack, Aalon Smith, and swings Shannon McEldowney and Shea Pender. Fortunato will direct, Christopher Chase Carter is the choreographer and William Underwood is the music director. Pajama Game continues through October 13.

The Pajama Game is a musical based on the 1953 novel 7 ½ Cents by Richard Bissell that opened on Broadway in 1954 with music and lyrics by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross and book by George Abbott and Richard Bissell. The Tony Award winner also inspired the 1957 film starring Doris Day with songs such as "Steam Heat," "Hey There" and "Hernando's Hideaway." The musical comedy takes place in the Sleep-Tite pajama factory where workers demand a 7 ½ cent raise with both sides unwilling to budge. When the head of the union grievance committee meets her new supervisor, love changes the game.

Performances are 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 7:30 p.m. Fridays; 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. Individual ticket prices range from $42 - $46. To purchase individual tickets, call the Box Office at 219-836-3255. Group discounts are available for groups of 11 or more. Student tickets are $20 and gift certificates are also available. For more information on Theatre at the Center, visit www.TheatreAtTheCenter.com.





