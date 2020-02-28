Photo Flash: Steppenwolf for Young Adults' Presents I AM NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUGHTER

Article Pixel Feb. 28, 2020  

Steppenwolf for Young Adults' presents I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter.

Based on the New York Times Bestseller and National Book Award Finalist by Erika L. Sánchez, adapted by Isaac Gómez, directed by ensemble member Sandra Marquez and featuring ensemble member Karen Rodriguez, this poignant and vibrant new work is a love story to young Chicanas who, in trying to find the truth about the people and the world around them, end up finding themselves.

I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter follows Julia, a Chicago high school student as she navigates trials and tribulations of following her dreams of becoming a writer alongside the death of her older sister, Olga-who might not have been quite as perfect as she seemed.

Tickets to public performances ($30 and $20; $15 with student I.D.) are available through Audience Services (1650 N Halsted St), 312-335-1650 and steppenwolf.org.

Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow

Photo Flash: Steppenwolf for Young Adults' Presents I AM NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUGHTER
Karen Rodriguez and Harrison Weger

Photo Flash: Steppenwolf for Young Adults' Presents I AM NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUGHTER
Dyllan Rodrigues-Miller, Karen Rodriguez and Harrison Weger

Photo Flash: Steppenwolf for Young Adults' Presents I AM NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUGHTER
Karen Rodriguez and Dyllan Rodrigues-Miller

Photo Flash: Steppenwolf for Young Adults' Presents I AM NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUGHTER
Charín Alvarez and Eddie Martinez

Photo Flash: Steppenwolf for Young Adults' Presents I AM NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUGHTER
Leslie Sophia Perez and Karen Rodriguez

Photo Flash: Steppenwolf for Young Adults' Presents I AM NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUGHTER
Robert Quintanilla

Photo Flash: Steppenwolf for Young Adults' Presents I AM NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUGHTER
Karen Rodriguez and Dyllan Rodrigues-Miller

Photo Flash: Steppenwolf for Young Adults' Presents I AM NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUGHTER
Karen Rodriguez

Photo Flash: Steppenwolf for Young Adults' Presents I AM NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUGHTER
Karen Rodriguez and Harrison Weger




Related Articles View More Chicago Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Live LGBT Comedy Series At The Savor Cinema Continues With JEN KOBER'S BIG GAY COMEDY SHOW
  • Photo Flash: First Look at BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre
  • Cast Revealed For MISS SAIGON at the Kravis Center
  • Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts is Seeking Submissions for April Storytelling Event