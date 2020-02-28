Photo Flash: Steppenwolf for Young Adults' Presents I AM NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUGHTER

Steppenwolf for Young Adults' presents I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter.

Based on the New York Times Bestseller and National Book Award Finalist by Erika L. Sánchez, adapted by Isaac Gómez, directed by ensemble member Sandra Marquez and featuring ensemble member Karen Rodriguez, this poignant and vibrant new work is a love story to young Chicanas who, in trying to find the truth about the people and the world around them, end up finding themselves.

I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter follows Julia, a Chicago high school student as she navigates trials and tribulations of following her dreams of becoming a writer alongside the death of her older sister, Olga-who might not have been quite as perfect as she seemed.

Tickets to public performances ($30 and $20; $15 with student I.D.) are available through Audience Services (1650 N Halsted St), 312-335-1650 and steppenwolf.org.





