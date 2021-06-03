Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: See Chicago Dance Kick Off Chicago Dance Month With Announcement Of 2021 Award Recipients

Chicago Dance Month continues this month with a full slate of See Chicago Dance-sponsored events and more.

Jun. 3, 2021  

This past Saturday saw See Chicago Dance launch the Ninth Chicago Dance Month with performances at Navy Pier under sunny skies.

In addition, See Chicago Dance announced the recipients of two awards given annually by the organization. These awards will be given to the recipients at See Chicago Dance's annual fundraiser and community celebration in September.

The See Chicago Dance 2021 Legacy Award, which is awarded to an artistic leader who has enriched their community and made a significant and sustained impact on dance in Chicago, will be awarded to Hema Rajagopalan, artistic director of Natya Dance Theatre. Randy Duncan will receive the Distinguished Service to the Dance Field Award, which is awarded to those that make vital contributions to the health and vibrancy of the Chicago Dance sector. Photos below were taken this past Saturday.

Chicago Dance Month continues this month with a full slate of See Chicago Dance-sponsored events and more. Information may be found here: https://seechicagodance.com/dancemonth.

Photos Credit: Michelle Reid

Randy Duncan, the recipient of Distinguished Service to the Dance Field Award from See Chicago Dance and See Chicago Dance Executive Director Julia Mayer

Juan Carlos Castellon and Amanda Saucedo

Damon Green

Ashwaty Chennat and Misha Talapatra

Rebekah Kuczma and Briana Arthur

Chloe Jensen


