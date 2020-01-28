Photo Flash: First Look at Valiant Theatre's New Works Festival

Valiant Theatre is a mission-driven company committed to telling stories of real people and historic events marked by courage, valor, and determination. Telling the stories of the valiant. Inspiring others to live life more valiantly.

Valiant Theatre will open its 2020 inaugural season with Valiant Theatre's First Annual New Works Festival opening Wednesday, January 29, 2020 playing through Saturday, February 15, 2020.

The festival will feature original works that tell the stories of six individuals who befit Valiant's mission.

The six new pieces will run in repertoire. The pieces on Andrew of Capernaum, Sandra Day O'Connor, and Renée Richards will run on Wednesday and Friday nights at 7:30pm; the pieces centered on Rudy Lozano, Mary Tyler Moore, and Pauli Murray will run Thursdays and Saturdays nights at 7:30pm.

Performances on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 and Thursday, February 13, 2020 will be sign interpreted for audience members who are deaf or hard of hearing.

The titles for all six works and their creative teams are as follows:

Creative Teams and Casts For Each Piece:

Unifying the People: The Rudy Lozano Story (written about Rudy Lozano) - Playwrights: Juan Castañeda & Antonio Bruno; Director: Juan Castañeda; Dramaturg/AD: Andres Coronado; Cast: Clara Byczkowski, Nate Perez, and Christian Valdivieso

Love Serving Love (written about Renée Richards) - Playwright: Leanna Keyes; Director: Delia Kropp; Dramaturg: Ellen Wiese; Cast: Laura Fudacz, Alicia Frame, and Kyra Leigh

FIRST CALLED: Andrew of Capernaum (written about Saint Andrew) Playwright: Nick Patricca; Director: David Heimann; Dramaturg: Daniel Washelesky; Cast: Elliot Carter Cruz, Calvin Smith, and Jarred Webb

The Reverend Dr. Paul(i) Murray (written about Pauli Murray) - Playwright: Ada A.; Director: Lex Turner; Dramaturg: Daniel Washelesky; Cast: Thad Anzur, Brittney Brown, and Rasheeda Denise

A So-Called Qualified Woman (written about Sandra Day O'Connor) - Playwright: Jordan Ford; Director: Lior Almagor; Dramaturg: Lindsay Phillips; Cast: LeFronce-Kenneth Barber, Shaun Hayden, and Sarah Hayes

A Long Way to Tipperary (written about Mary Tyler Moore) - Playwright: Leah Barsanti; Director: Kristin Schoenback; Dramaturg: Ellen Wiese; Cast: Teresa Elj, Cohen Kraus, and Keenan Odenkirk

Visit www.valianttheatre.org for more information. Call 312-298-9848 to speak with staff.

Photo Credit: Ed Lines

Sarah Hayes

Jared Webb

Calvin Smith and Jared Webb

Elliot Cruz and Jared Webb

Shaun Hayden and Sarah Hayes





