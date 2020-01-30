Photo Flash: First Look at THE BOYS IN THE BAND at Windy City Playhouse

Windy City Playhouse (3014 W. Irving Park Rd.) is thrilled to present Mart Crowley's groundbreaking play, "The Boys in the Band," directed by Playhouse Associate Artistic Director Carl Menninger. The Playhouse invites audience members to sit inches from the characters who helped spark a revolution by putting gay men's lives onstage during the pre-Pride era. Now in previews, this landmark play comes to Chicago for the first time in 20 years at Windy City Playhouse Flagship. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at windycityplayhouse.com or by calling 773-891-8985.

The cast of "The Boys in the Band" includes Sam Bell Gurwitz as Harold, Christian Edwin Cook as Alan, Jordan Dell Harris as Donald, Jackson Evans as Michael, James Lee as Larry, Kyle Patrick as Cowboy, Ryan Reilly as Hank, Denzel Tsopnang as Bernard and William Marquez as Emory.

The creative team for the show includes William Boles (Scenic Designer), Uriel Gomez (Costume Designer), Erik Barry (Lighting Designer), Sarah Espinoza (Sound Designer), Mealah Heidenreich (Properties Designer & Set Dressing), Max Fabian (Violence & Intimacy Diretor), Jenniffer Thusing (Production Stage Manager), Spencer Fritz (Assistant Stage Manager), Jonah White (Master Electrician), Jonathan Schleyer (Technical Director) and Ellen White (Production Manager).

Set in 1968, the play takes place at the birthday party of Harold, who is turning 32. Luckily, friend-enemy Michael is there with six mutual friends to help him ease into the big three-two. The party is all jokes and quips until the host proposes a harmless game of truth or dare. Suddenly, each must reckon with his sexual identity -- out, closeted, flamboyant, or "passing" -- in an oppressive world where self-love is a luxury. At this party, the cake tastes like truth, and everyone gets a slice.

"Coming out, living in the closet, being discriminated against because someone is queer is still a problem in this country (and even more so in the world)," said Director, Carl Menninger. "We're looking forward to presenting such a historic and important piece that began the journey of gay theatre in America. 'The Boys in the Band' was relevant in 1968 and is just as relevant today."

In true Playhouse fashion, guests will be invited to sit on the various couches, chairs and love seats that make up the quintessentially mid-Century, sunken living room in which the show takes place. Patrons will be welcome to move from seat to seat as they wish but will be otherwise seated throughout the show. Guests will be offered small cocktail samplings (with non-alcoholic options available) and party snacks will be available for the taking throughout the show.

"Having the chance to transport audiences to Michael's living room in 1968 New York is a unique and special opportunity for us," said Playhouse Artistic Director, Amy Rubenstein. "We search for stories that we want to jump inside of and this is a party that I certainly want to be a fly on the wall for. As we delve deeper and deeper into 'The Boys in the Band,' we learn how far we've come, how far we still have to go and how lucky we are to have this perspective."





