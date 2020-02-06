Photo Flash: DOUBLE VISION Takes The Stage At The 2020 Chicago Musical Theatre Festival

Double Vision, a new musical, runs through February 22 2020 Chicago Musical Theatre Festival. An original show of galactic proportions, Double Vision turns musical theatre on its head with science fiction inspirations, queer- and POC-centered narratives, and an 80s rock-inspired score. Double Vision is artistically and collaboratively led by a team of Northwestern University and Stanford University alumni and is proud to be supported by a grant from the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America.

See photos below!

The cast features Ryan Frenk, Stephanie Fongheiser, Nina Jayashankar, Gina Martin, Ethan Carlson, and Brian Pember. The creative and production team includes direction by Zach Barr, music and vocal direction by Justin Cavazos, scenic design and technical direction by Ryan Jones, costume design by Jazmin Aurora Medina, properties design by Joy Ahn, stage management by Erin Collins, production by Olivia Popp, and graphic design by Olivia Sy.

Tickets are available for $25 ($15 with promo code CTW20) at doublevisionthemusical.com. Double Vision plays on February 4, 9, 15, 19, and 22 at The Edge Theater.





