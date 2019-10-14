Photo Flash: Actor Jim O'Heir Visits PARKS AND RECREATION Pop-Up at Replay Lincoln Park

Actor Jim O'Heir stopped by the Parks and Recreation pop-up at Replay Lincoln Park, Chicago's favorite arcade bar, 2833 N. Sheffield Ave.

The Parks and Recreation pop-up features custom artwork and several fun photo opportunities at iconic Pawnee destinations including the Department of Parks and Recreation, Shoe Shine Stand, Li'l Sebastian's Stable, Eagleton Fence, the Pit and the World's Smallest Park.

Featured fun in "Pawnee, Indiana" - Replay Lincoln Park - includes themed bingo, trivia and more. Those looking to attend the Harvest Festival can celebrate with miniature horse and legendary celebrity, Li'l Sebastian. Breakfast lovers may indulge in Ron Swanson's favorite buffet happy hour at the infamous Glitter Factory complete with all the bacon and eggs.

Additionally, individuals looking to treat themselves like Donna Marie Meagle, Ben Wyatt and swag-obsessed, Tom Haverford, can do so on Treat Yo Self day, the day to pamper and indulge in the most extravagant whims. Pop-up visitors will be thrilled to attend a Mouse Rat rock concert and a tenor saxophone performance by The Duke Silver, Ron Swanson's alias.

In tribute to the Glitter Factory's breakfast buffet, JJ's Diner and leading sweet manufacturer, Sweetums, Replay Lincoln Park has partnered with Zizi's Cafe to serve a variety of snacks, like The Paunch Burger, Paunch Chili Cheese Fries, Waffles with Whipped Cream and Treat Yo Self Cakes. Replay Lincoln Park will also offer an extensive specialty cocktail menu for the duration of the pop-up including Give Me All the Bacon, a bacon infused bourbon and maple syrup old fashioned; Treat Yo Self mixed with lemonade, Luardo Maraschino and Tito's Vodka; Galentine's Day with passion fruit orange juice and champagne; The Ron Swanson made with two fingers of Lagavulin 16; The Reasonabilist's Nectar of a Thought Sorrows combining red wine and root beer; and Snake Juice. Sure to be fan favorites, the bar will also offer The Tammy 2, a frozen rosé and vodka cocktail and The Leslie Knopf, a whipped cream vodka concoction garnished with a waffle, of course.

Replay Lincoln Park's Pop-Up Squad, a group of artists that create the concept, décor and artistic elements of Replay's popular pop-ups, is behind the design for the Parks and Recreation pop-up. The team includes Jeremy Steffen, Raquel Hung, Luis Colindres, Tom Molloy, Tristan Young and Adam Michaels.

For more information, please visit www.replaylincolnpark.com or call (773) 665-5660.





