Paramount's 2024-25 BOLD Series Continues With AN ACT OF GOD

Paramount’s 2024-25 BOLD Series will continue with David Javerbaum’s An Act of God. And you better believe, God dishes it all out in this hit comedy, delivering a biblical rewrite for the ages, with added snarky social commentary for our amusement.

Acclaimed Chicago director Keira Fromm makes her Paramount debut with An Act of God, and she’s working with a heaven-sent cast and design team on this hilariously divine comedy.

Playing God is Alex Weisman, who turned heads and won his first Jeff Award as a young actor in The History Boys at TimeLine Theatre in 2009. He wowed audiences with his second Jeff-winning turn as Jason/Tyrone in Victory Gardens' Chicago premiere of Hand to God, and went on to Broadway to star in the original Broadway cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts 1 and 2, winner of six Tony Awards. An Act of God is his Paramount debut.

Em Modaff and Michael Turrentine are cast as God’s worthy sidekicks, archangels Gabriel and Michael. BOLD Series fans will recall Modaff as Alison in Fun Home in 2022. Turentine is an actor with credits at Steppenwolf, Lyric Opera, Marriott, Drury Lane, Gift and Remy Bumppo.

Previews of An Act of God start October 2. There are two Pay-What-You-Can Previews, Thursday, October 3 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, October 5 at 2 p.m. Press openings are Wednesday and Thursday, October 9 and 10 at 7 p.m. Performances run through November 10: Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday at 7 p.m.; Friday at 8 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Sunday at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Content warning: strong adult language, some sexual content. Single tickets are $40-$55, and are on sale now.

Paramount’s BOLD Series productions are presented at the Copley Theatre, 8 E. Galena Blvd., in downtown Aurora. Go to ParamountAurora.com or call (630) 896-6666 to purchase tickets or subscriptions, or visit the Paramount box office, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Monday–Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and until show time on show days.

