PARADE National Tour is Coming to Chicago in 2025

The national tour of PARADE, will play the CIBC Theatre for a limited two-week engagement, August 5 -17, 2025.

The producers of the acclaimed Broadway revival of PARADE, winner of the 2023 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical, are proud to announce that Max Chernin and Talia Suskauer will play Leo Frank and Lucille Frank on the National Tour.

PARADE’s Tony Award-winning director Michael Arden said, “Max and Talia are extraordinary artists who bring an incredible sense of identity and empathy to their work, rooted in their Jewish heritage. I can’t wait for audiences across the country to witness the remarkable depth, passion, and grace they will bring to their portrayals of Leo and Lucille Frank.”

As previously announced, the production will run technical rehearsals and have its first public performances at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady from January 11-17, 2025, followed by its official tour premiere at Hennepin Art’s historic Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis from January 21-26, 2025.

The 32-week National Tour of PARADE will then play Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in Kansas City (January 21 – February 2, 2025), Playhouse Square in Cleveland (February 4-23, 2025), Fisher Theatre in Detroit (February 25 – March 9, 2025), the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston (March 11-23, 2025), the Belk Theater in Charlotte (March 25-30, 2025), the Fox Theatre in Atlanta (April 1-6, 2025), The 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle (April 16 – May 4, 2025), Safe Credit Union Performing Arts Center in Sacramento (May 6-11, 2025), the Curran Theatre in San Francisco (May 13 – June 8, 2025), The Smith Center in Las Vegas (June 10-15), the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles (June 17 – July 12, 2025), The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts in Houston (July 15-20, 2025), Des Moines Civic Center in Des Moines (July 29 – August 3, 2025), CIBC Theatre in Chicago (August 5 – 17, 2025) and The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC (August 19 – September 7, 2025).

Additional casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

PARADE is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden, with book by two-time Tony Award winner, Pulitzer Prize winner, and Academy Award winner Alfred Uhry, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, and co-conceived by 21-time Tony Award-winning legend Harold Prince.

Leo and Lucille Frank are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice, and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, PARADE reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another.

PARADE played its final performance of its strictly limited Broadway engagement on Sunday, August 6, 2023. This production first premiered at New York City Center where it was instantly sold out, playing November 1-6, 2022.

The Parade (2023 Broadway Cast Recording), which was nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award® for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on all digital platforms.

The creative team for PARADE includes Lauren Yalango-Grant & Christopher Cree Grant (choreography), Tony Award nominee Dane Laffrey (scenic design), Tony Award winner Susan Hilferty (costume design), Tony Award nominee Heather Gilbert (lighting design), Drama Desk Award nominee Jon Weston (sound design), Tony Award nominee Sven Ortel (projection design) and Tom Watson (hair and wig design). Justin Scribner is the Production Supervisor, Veronica Aglow is the Production Stage Manager, Tom Murray is the Music Supervisor, Charlie Alterman is the Music Director, Kimberlee Wertz is the Music Coordinator, Telsey + Co/Craig Burns, CSA is the Casting Director and Samuel Dallas/ShowTown Theatricals is the General Manager. PARADE was originally directed on Broadway by Harold Prince.

