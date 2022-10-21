Otherworld Theatre Hosts The Conspirators' 125th Anniversary Jubilee

The Conspirators present The Conspirators' 125th Anniversary Jubilee, Feat. "The Ineptidemic," written by Sid Feldman, Octave Mirbeau, and friends and directed by Artistic Director Wm. Bullion, at Otherworld Theatre, 3914 N. Clark St., November 3 - 19. The production includes a preview Thursday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. and press opening Friday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m., with a regular schedule Thursdays - Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 with senior and student discounts available and may be purchased online at www.conspirewithus.org. For more show info, go to www.ConspireWithUs.org and follow The Conspirators on Facebook and Instagram.

How time flies. Come celebrate The Conspirators' 125th Anniversary Jubilee! This glamorous trip through the decades will feature some of the best scenes from our more than 500 productions including the (actual!) U.S. premier of Octave Mirbeau's 1895 one-act, "L'Epidémie," or in English, "The Ineptidemic."

How did the Conspirators indict Harry S Truman in the 40s? How did they influence Monty Python in the 60s? Why did they crumble into a ball of drug-addled paranoia in the 70s? How did they warn us of the rise of Herr Helmut Drumpf in the 2010s? And how did they predict the Spanish Flu pandemic in the nineteen-teens?! The Conspirators have been on the cutting edge of world events for 125 grueling years, predicting and influencing world events using nothing but perhaps the edgiest, most lethal weapon of them all-satire.

The ensemble cast for The Conspirators' 125th Anniversary Jubilee, Feat. "The Ineptidemic" includes: Eva Andrews (she/her), Olivia Anton (she/her), Paul Bunton (he/him), Brook Celeste (she/they), Libby Conkle (she/her), A. Nikki Greenlee (she/her), Michael Lomenick (he/him), Liliana Mastroianni (she/they), Kieran O'Connor (he/him), Elizabeth Quilter (she/they/anything respectful) and Mary Spencer (she/her). Tom Jasek (he/him) or Sean McGill (he/him) will be performing percussion.

The production crew includes: Wm. Bullion (he/him - Director), Madison Boan (she/they - Assistant Director), Sid Feldman (he/him - Author/Technical Director), John Ramirez (they/them - Stage Manager), Mark T. Berry (they/them - Production Manager), Eric Luchen (he/him - Scenic Designer), Andrew Meyers (he/him - Lighting Designer), Elizabeth Monti (she/her - Costume Designer), Jennifer Hinojosa (she/her - Assistant Costumer) and Sebby Woldt (he/him - Sound/Media Designer).