Nuns4Fun Entertainment Kicks Off New 'From The Archives' Series

Tickets will be $25, and this performance will be sold on Eventbrite, made available through Vimeo.

Nuns4Fun Entertainment is announcing a new streaming collection of its religious comedies called, "From the Archives," starting with a very special 2009 performance of LATE NITE CATECHISM.

A Chicago original and international hit, LATE NITE CATECHISM has been entertaining fans for 27 years, since its opening in 1993, and will now continue its run in this streaming format, until the Royal George Theater in Chicago reopens.

For the next several months, Nuns4Fun will be making performances available each month, starting with this May 2009 anniversary performance of LATE NITE CATECHISM.

A portion of every ticket sold will go to help fund the retirement needs of the Benedictine Sisters of Chicago. The nun's habit used in LATE NITE CATECHISM is based on an actual Benedictine habit.

This performance marks the only time the role of "Sister," the wise-cracking nun created by Vicki Quade and Maripat Donovan , was split between several actresses.

The actresses playing "Sister" included Liz Cloud , Lisa Buscani, Margaret Kustermann, Lisa Braatz, and Rosie Newton.

The show was filmed at the Royal George Theatre, 1641 N. Halsted, Chicago.

But you can watch and laugh from the comfort of your own home!

Since opening in May of 1993 at Live Bait Theatre in Chicago, LATE NITE CATECHISM has seen three popes, three cardinals, four presidents, three Chicago mayors, at least a dozen Chicago area theaters, 20 local actresses, and provided laughter to more than 3.5 million audience members in more than 410 cities, playing in six countries on four continents. Worldwide, the show has grossed more than $100 million in box office receipts.

In addition, LATE NITE CATECHISM has helped raise more than $3 million for the retirement funds of various orders of nuns.

Call it Carol Burnett meets Whoopi Goldberg . This interactive comedy is part catechism class, part stand-up routine. Ruling her classroom with an iron fist, Sister teaches her students - who happen to be the audience - everything she knows about saints, sin, heaven and hell...while dolling out rewards and reprimands with lightning speed.

The New York Times calls it "hilarious, well-written and inspired." The Chicago Reader calls it "a top-notch comedy." Jeffrey Lyons from TV's Sneak Previews called LATE NITE CATECHISM "something to savor and enjoy....one of the most intimate, rewarding shows in town."

Here's the link for tickets to this fundraiser: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/watch-late-nite-catechism-anniversary-special-and-help-nuns-tickets-118795884689

Here's how it works:

1. Click the "Tickets" button on Eventbrite to purchase your ticket(s).

2. You will receive an email from info@nuns4fun.com with your unique link to watch Late Nite Catechism: Special Anniversary Performance.

