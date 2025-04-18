Nominees Announced for The 14th Annual Broadway In Chicago Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway In Chicago has announced the 24 student nominees for Best Performer in an Actor and Actress role, nominees for Best Ensemble, Best Direction, and Best Production, and this year's show sponsor for the 14th Annual Broadway In Chicago Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards ( IHSMTA) celebrates excellence in high school theatre throughout the State of Illinois and is the state's regional program that feeds into the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, also known as The Jimmy Awards.

The 24 high school student nominees were selected from over ­­315 student applicants from 85 participating schools across the state of Illinois, a record-breaking number of applicants for the program. The nominees have been invited to participate in the Awards Program, which will be held at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place (175 E. Chestnut) on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 6:30 PM, hosted by Program Sponsor NBC 5's entertainment reporter LeeAnn Trotter.

During the ceremony, the nominees will perform a musical number from TITANIQUE (a Porchlight Music Theatre production) which is currently playing at Broadway In Chicago's Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place through July 13, 2025. Broadway In Chicago has crafted a workshop and rehearsal led by TITANIQUE choreographer Kasey Alfonso . The nominees will learn the musical number and are given the experience of working with a theatre professional on a Broadway In Chicago stage. The workshop for these 24 nominees will culminate in a performance onstage at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place. During the day, nominees will perform for a panel of industry professionals who will adjudicate and select the top six finalists and eventual Best Performer in an Actor Role and Best Performer in an Actress Role.

TITANIQUE is not just this year's IHSMTA show sponsor but also features IHSMTA alumni in its All-Chicago cast, including Clare Kennedy McLaughlin (2016 IHSMTA Nominee) as Céline Dion and Kaitlin Feely (2014 & 2016 IHSMTA Nominee) as understudy for Céline Dion, Molly Brown, Rose, and Background Vocalist.

NOMINEES FOR BEST PERFORMER IN AN ACTRESS ROLE

Natalie Beck as Ursula in Harrisburg High School's Disney's The Little Mermaid

Kaleigh Buda as Charlotte in Lincoln-Way West High School's Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella (Broadway Version)

Myah Crawford as The Witch in Bradley Bourbonnais Community High School's Into the Woods

Molly Czechanski as Eurydice in Lincoln-Way East High School's Hadestown: Teen Edition

Samantha Grant as SpongeBob SquarePants in The Chicago High School for the Arts' The SpongeBob Musical

Stella Hoyt as Delilah McPhee in Homewood-Flossmoor High School's Between the Lines

Lydia Jensen as Katherine Howard in Prairie Ridge High School's SIX: Teen Edition

Sophia Leverett as Ursula in Providence Catholic High School's Disney's The Little Mermaid

Veronica Sample as Doralee Rhodes in Burlington Central High School's 9 to 5 The Musical

Emma Schiffbauer as Anya/Princess Anastasia in Minooka Community High School's Anastasia

Amélie Villaseñor as Peter Pan in Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School's Peter Pan

Audrey Wagner as Sandy Cheeks in Hampshire High School's The SpongeBob Musical

NOMINEES FOR BEST PERFORMER IN AN ACTOR ROLE

Logan Arroyo as Hermes in Lincoln-Way East High School's Hadestown: Teen Edition

Corey Atkinson as Harold Hill in Crystal Lake Central High School's The Music Man

Tommy Grant as Cornelius Hackl in Loyola Academy's Hello, Dolly!

Jamaur Houston as Jack in The Chicago Academy for the Arts' Into the Woods

Kaden Krumrei as The Baker in The Chicago Academy for the Arts' Into the Woods

Sebastián Llavona as Bobby Strong in Dundee-Crown High School's Urinetown

Gabriel McKinney as Ms. Winx in Homewood-Flossmoor High School's Between the Lines

Mason Natyshok as Beadle Bamford in Coal City High School's Sweeney Todd

Justin Shorris as Trent Oliver in Adlai E. Stevenson High School's The Prom (School Edition)

Bryce Stewart as Prince Oliver in Homewood-Flossmoor High School's Between the Lines

Tyler Weaver as Randall in Richwoods High School's Bring It On

Aaron Yaccino as Jack in Cary-Grove High School's Into the Woods

From the 24 nominees, two Illinois award recipients (one Best Performer in an Actor Role, one Best Performer in an Actress Role) will go on an all-expense-paid trip to New York City to represent the State of Illinois at The Jimmy Awards and participate in a 10-day theatre intensive of coaching and rehearsals with industry professionals in preparation for a one-night-only showcase on a Broadway stage, where a panel of judges crowns the nation's top performers. The Jimmy Awards are named for legendary Broadway theater owner and producer James M. Nederlander. Broadway In Chicago is a Nederlander presentation and is excited to be a part of the network of theatres across the country participating in The Jimmy Awards.

IHSMTA is also thrilled to announce nominees in three Production Award categories: Best Ensemble, Best Direction, and Best Production.

Best Ensemble evaluates how the ensemble both on and off stage is utilized appropriately throughout the entire show, as well as their overall proficiency in the areas of singing, acting, dancing, and technical theatre efforts off stage.

Best Direction evaluates how the director has used all the elements at their disposal to create the strongest production they can with their available resources.

Best Production evaluates the overall excellence of the production and considers all the above elements. Best Production is awarded to a school who produces an outstanding example of a high school musical.

NOMINEES FOR BEST ENSEMBLE

Adlai E. Stevenson High School's The Prom (School Edition)

Bradley Bourbonnais Community High School's Into the Woods

Champaign Central High School's The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Crystal Lake Central High School's The Music Man

Hinsdale South High School's SIX: Teen Edition

NOMINEES FOR BEST DIRECTION

Dominic A. Cattero, Batavia High School's Songs For A New World

Ben Stoner, Crystal Lake South High School's The SpongeBob Musical

Hannah Drake, Harrisburg High School's Disney's The Little Mermaid

James Reinbacher, Reed-Custer High School's Pippin

Sade' May, Thornton Fractional North High School's The Color Purple

NOMINEES FOR BEST PRODUCTION

Bradley Bourbonnais Community High School's Into the Woods

Coal City High School's Sweeney Todd

Crystal Lake Central High School's The Music Man

Homewood-Flossmoor High School's Between the Lines

Lincoln-Way East High School's Hadestown: Teen Edition

In addition to these nominees, IHSMTA has selected two Student Reporters to cover the 2025 IHSMTA award ceremony through social media. This year's recipients are Raina Ashrafi from Addison Trail High School and Keniyah Stephenson from Thornton Fractional North High School. Ashrafi and Stephenson have also been submitted for the Jimmy Awards Student Reporter search. The Student Reporter opportunity has been added to the National High School Musical Theatre Awards as an effort to include students who are not eligible to be nominated as performers. This provides a chance to expand connections into local schools' journalism, film, and other related departments. Jimmy Awards Student Reporters work directly with the Broadway League's digital team which allows them to receive an insider look at the digital marketing strategy of Jimmy Awards coverage while gaining insight into the field as a whole. Student Reporters will be notified and selected by the Jimmy Awards on or around June 2.



The Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards have proven to be a steppingstone for young performers, with several appearing in Broadway & National Touring productions:

Other Illinois winners and students have also been successful at The Jimmy Awards:

Jonah Rawitz (2014 IHSMTA Best Actor) was awarded the 2014 Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor.

Cecilia Trippiedi (2016 IHSMTA Best Actress) was awarded the 2016 Jimmy Award for Best Dancer.

Nate Garner (2017 IHSMTA Student Reporter) was selected in 2017 as one of the first ever Jimmy Awards Student Reporters

Darian Goulding (2018 IHSMTA Best Actor) was a 2018 Jimmy Award finalist.

Jacob Simon (2019 IHSMTA Best Actor) was the recipient of the 2019 Rising Star Award from The Jimmy Awards.

Nicole Scimeca (2024 IHSMTA Student Reporter) was selected as one of The 2024 Jimmy Awards Student Reporters

Participating high schools involved in the program are given opportunities to see Broadway In Chicago shows and receive invitations to special events throughout the year. In years past, students have performed with the casts of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, HAMILTON, Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS, and HADESTOWN at Broadway In Chicago's Summer Concert at Millennium Park and performed with HAMILTON Chicago Company's Miguel Cervantes (Alexander Hamilton) at the Illinois Bicentennial Birthday Party at Navy Pier. Nominees also performed at the first Sundays On State, the Chicago Loop Alliance activation inviting people back to the Loop after the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2021.

For more information on both awards and complete rules and regulations, visit www.IHSMTA.com.

