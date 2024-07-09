Naperville's Summer Place Theatre to Present WEST SIDE STORY This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Summer Place Theatre will present the timeless classic, West Side Story, from July 19 to August 4, 2024. This landmark musical, with its unforgettable score by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, promises to captivate audiences with its powerful narrative and beloved melodies.

About the Show:

Based on a concept by Jerome Robbins and Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, West Side Story takes the world's greatest love story to the streets of modern-day New York City. Two young lovers, Tony and Maria, find themselves caught in the crossfire between warring street gangs-the "American" Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks. Their heart-wrenching struggle to survive amidst hatred and prejudice is as poignant and relevant today as it was at its Broadway debut.

Creative Team and Cast:

Directed and scenic designed by Mike Frale, with music direction by Kitty Karn, choreography by Maddie Shelton, fight choreography by Andrew Trygstad, stage management by Bre Sakalis, and production management by Sam Dempsey, West Side Story features a talented cast led by Brian A. Cummins as Tony and Amelia Chavez as Maria. The role of Riff is played by John H. Trygstad, Bernardo by Henry Cartaya, and Anita by Ericka Grace Pugliese. Supporting cast members include Joseph M. Fatigante, Patrick Doorhy, Gabriel Bell, Zach Ulmer, Luke Brock, Kaitlin Taylor, Sarah Hunt, Lia Mulcahy, Lexi Grueneberg, Jenna Cima, Caspian Colbert, Preetish Chakraborty, Nikki Harris, Aiden Torres, Zachary C. Bulatek, Amanda Cima, Gabriella Longo, Erin Love, Jamie Kwon, Reed Pence, Rod Kelly, and Rick Love.

The production team is completed by technical director and master carpenters Timothy Lieb and Jeff Schmela, costume designer Kathleen Musselman, lighting designer Tyler Dawson, assistant stage manager Madalyn Quitter and sound designer Jeremy Lyon. Produced by Nicole Grueneberg and Matt Whalen, this rendition of West Side Story promises to deliver a powerful and memorable theatrical experience.

Performance Schedule:

Performances will be held at Naperville Central High School on Fridays (July 19, 26, August 2) at 7:30 PM, Saturdays (July 20, 27, August 3) at 7:30 PM, and Sundays (July 21, 28, August 4) at 3:00 PM.

Tickets:

Tickets are available online at www.summerplacetheatre.org. Tickets online/phone are $17 for students and seniors, $22 for adults. At the door, they are $20 for students and seniors and $25 for adults

Comments