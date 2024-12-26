NATIVE GARDENS Begins At Buffalo Theatre Ensemble In January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Buffalo Theatre Ensemble completes its 2024-2025 season with the timely comedy “Native Gardens” by Karen Zacarías, directed by Steve Scott, Thursday, Jan. 30 – Sunday, March 2. There will be a preview at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30.

Two yards. One fence. Pablo, a high-powered lawyer, and his very pregnant wife, doctoral candidate Tania, have purchased their first home, which is next door to community stalwarts Virginia and Frank. Soon a disagreement over a long-standing fence line derails Pablo and Tania's plans for the American Dream and erupts into an outrageous clash of taste, class, privilege and entitlement. The hilarious results guarantee no one comes out smelling like a rose in this must-see comedy.

“Native Gardens” was commissioned by Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park where it debuted in 2016. Additional engagements quickly followed at the Minneapolis' Guthrie Theater (2017), Washington D.C.'s Arena Stage (2017), Chicago's Victory Gardens Theater (2017), San Diego's The Old Globe Theatre (2018) and The Pasadena Playhouse (2018). American Theater Magazine listed it as one of the top 10 plays produced in 2018-2019.

A published author, Karen Zacarías' award-winning plays include the sold-out/extended comedy “The Book Club Play,” the sold-out world premiere drama “Just Like Us” (adapted from the book by Helen Thorpe) at Denver Theater Center, the Steinberg-citation award-winning play “Legacy of Light,” the Francesca Primus Award-winning play “Mariela in the Desert” and the Helen Hayes Award-winning play “The Sins of Sor Juana.” Also a writer of musicals, Zacarías' “Chasing George Washington” premiered at The Kennedy Center for Performing Arts and had a national tour. Zacarías is the first playwright-in-residence at Arena Stage in Washington, DC and has taught playwriting at Georgetown University. She is the founder of Young Playwrights' Theater (YPT), a theater company that teaches playwriting in local public schools in Washington, DC. It won the 2010 National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award from the White House as one of the most innovative arts programs in the nation.

The cast features Kelli Walker+ (Virginia Butley), Bryan Burke+*(Frank Butley), Sofia Tew (Tonia Del Valle) and Richard Gomez (Pablo Del Valle).

Director is Steve Scott*. The design team includes Mara Ishihara Zinky (Scenic Design), Kimberley G. Morris (Costume Design), Garrett Bell (Lighting Design), Christopher Kriz +^ (Composer and Sound Design), Isa Noe (Properties Design), and Neil Massey, SAFD Member (Violence Director). Stage Manager is Caitlin I. Quinn*. Assistant Stage Manager is Vinny Scanio. Emily Sheehan is Student ASM (BTE Scholar).

Scott returns for his 10th production at BTE, where he most recently directed “The Outgoing Tide.” For more than 30 years he served as Producer at The Goodman Theatre where he is currently an artistic associate and board member. His directing credits include “The Santaland Diaries,” “Ah, Wilderness,” “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” “Blind Date,” the world premiere of Tom Mula's “Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol” and six editions of “A Christmas Carol.” Scott has also directed at a wide variety of professional companies in Chicago. For his work as a director, Scott has received six Jeff nominations, an After Dark Award, and numerous Broadway World Nominations. He received the 2017 Special Jeff Award for his contributions to the Chicago theater community and the 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award from the League of Chicago Theatres.

Tickets

Buffalo Theatre Ensemble (BTE) presents “Native Gardens” by Karen Zacarías, directed by Steve Scott at the McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Jan. 30 – March 2. There will be a preview 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 30. Press opening is 7:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 31. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday – Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $44. For tickets or more information, visit AtTheMAC.org or call 630.942.4000. The Box Office is open noon – 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and two hours prior to performance.

Please note: this play contains adult themes and language.

Related Events:

· Pre-show discussion with the director and designers 6:45 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 30

· Post-show discussion with the director and cast on Friday, Feb. 7

· ASL performance 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20

About Buffalo Theatre Ensemble

The mission of Buffalo Theatre Ensemble is to provide a forum in which artists, scholars, writers, students and community members explore new ideas and provocative issues through the production of quality theater for the enjoyment of its audiences. Since 1986 BTE has staged more than 125 productions. The Artistic Staff for BTE includes Amelia Barrett+* (Interim Managing Artistic Director), Daniel Millhouse* (Interim Associate Artistic Director) and Bryan Burke+* (Business Manager).

BTE Ensemble members are Aly Renee Amidei^, Robert Jordan Bailey*, Amelia Barrett*, Bryan Burke*, Connie Canaday Howard* , Rebecca Cox, Lisa Dawn, Nick DuFloth, Jon Gantt, Christopher Kriz^, Laura Leonardo Ownby, Michael W. Moon, Kurt Naebig*, Galen G. Ramsey*, William “Sandy” Smillie, Kelli Walker and Norm Woodel. For more information about BTE, visit btechicago.com.

*Denotes member of Actors' Equity; +Denotes member of Buffalo Theatre Ensemble; ^Denotes member of United Scenic Artists

Comments