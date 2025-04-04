Drury Lane Theatre Announces Casting for ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Drury Lane Theatre continues its 2025/26 season with the love letter to a country music icon Always…Patsy Cline, created and originally directed by Ted Swindley. The show is directed by Scott Weinstein and runs June 11 – August 3, 2025 at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace.

Featuring 27 of Patsy Cline’s biggest hits including “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” and “Walkin’ After Midnight,” this is the ultimate love letter to one of the most celebrated and influential performers of the 20th century. Based on a true story, Always…Patsy Cline centers on the friendship between Cline and Louise Seger, a fan from Houston. After meeting at a honky-tonk in 1961, the two struck up a friendship that continued via letter-writing until the singer’s tragic death years later. The show’s title was inspired by Cline’s letters to Seger, which were signed “Love ALWAYS… Patsy Cline.”

Aja Alcazar, last seen as June Carter in Drury Lane’s hit production of Ring of Fire, will star as the iconic Patsy Cline. Bri Sudia will star as her penpal fan and friend, Louise Seger.

The creative team for Always…Patsy Cline includes: Scott Weinstein (director), Chuck Mead (music direction), Colette Pollard (scenic design),Emily N. Brink (costume design), Lee Fiskness (lighting design), Leland Plumridge (sound designer), Cassie Schillo (properties design), and Casie Morell (production stage manager).

Always…Patsy Cline will be presented at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace, June 11 – August 3, 2025.

About Drury Lane Theatre

Built from scratch. Built in Oakbrook. Built for you.

Founded by Anthony DeSantis over 70 years ago, Drury Lane remains a family-run organization under the leadership of President Kyle DeSantis. Drury Lane Theatre continues as a major force in the Chicagoland theatre scene, producing world-class theatre in collaboration with some of the nation’s leading actors, directors, and creative minds. Drury Lane Theatre produces the highest quality theatrical experience that immerses and supports artists and audiences in the exploration of what it means to be human and to experience the transcending power of the performing and visual arts. Drury Lane strives to create an environment in which every individual or group is welcomed, respected, supported, valued and able to fully experience and participate in this transformative art form.

The theatre has staged more than 2,000 productions and has been nominated for over 360 Joseph Jefferson Awards. Drury Lane proudly employs thousands of professional actors, musicians, designers, and crew members to entertain upwards of nine million audience members and counting.

