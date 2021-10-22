Music Theater Works to Present RAGTIME at the North Shore Center For The Performing Arts

Music Theater Works will present Ragtime at the North Shore Center For The Performing Arts In Skokie (9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, IL 60076) from October 29, 2021 through November 7, 2021 being the third production of the 2021 Season.

Music Theater Works brings this 13-time Tony Award-nominated musical with its rich, award-winning score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens - the lyricist and composer duo behind Once on This Island and Seussical to its stage. Ragtime, based on the E. L. Doctorow, tells the unforgettable story of an upper-class wife, a determined Jewish immigrant and a young, daring Harlem musician living during the early years of the 20th century. Showcasing the great struggle that accompanies the American Dream and featuring some of the most well-known figures of the time, Ragtime tells the tale of three different individuals who desire a brighter future but must unite to achieve their goals.

Production Details

Who:

Music Theater Works

What:

Ragtime

Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens

Book by Terrence McNally

Music by Stephen Flaherty

Directed by Stacey Flaster

Choreography by Ariel Etana Triunfo

Music Directed and Conducted by Roger Bingaman

Cast Members:

Dan Gold (as Tateh)

Kelly Britt (as Mother)

Lydia Burke (as Sarah)

Brian Hupp (as Father)

Bob Sanders (as Grandfather & Judge)

Korey White (as Booker T. Washington)

Curtis Bannister (as Coalhouse Walker Jr.)

Ryan Dooley (as Mother's Younger Brother)

Creative Team:

Dramaturg (Nathan Lamp)

Tech Director (Will Hughes)

Dialect Coach (Kathy Logelin)

Props Designer (Ellen Markus)

Set Designer (Sotirios Livaditis)

Production Manager (Bob Silton)

Lighting Designer (Andrew Myers)

Fight Choreographer (Nick Sandys)

Stage Manager (Sean Michael Mohler)

Costume Designer (Rachel Sypniewski)

Assistant Stage Manager (Parker Bailey)

Producing Artistic Director (Kyle A. Dougan)

Hair And Make-Up Co-Designer (Alice Salazar)

Hair And Make-Up Co-Designer (Charlene Sellers)

When:

Group Performance: Thursday, October 28, 2021 @ 1:00 PM

Press Performance: Friday, October 29, 2021 @ 8:00 PM

Saturday, October 30, 2021 @ 8:00 PM

Sunday, October 31, 2021 @ 2:00 PM

Wednesday, November 3, 2021 @ 1:00 PM

Friday, November 5, 2021 @ 8:00 PM

Saturday, November 6, 2021 @ 2:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Sunday, November 7, 2021 @ 2:00 PM

Where:

North Shore Center For The Performing Arts In Skokie

9501 Skokie Blvd.

Skokie, IL 60077

Tickets:

Ticket prices range from $41 to $108 and tickets for guests 25 and under are half-price.

Box Office: (847) 673-6300

Website: MusicTheaterWorks.com/Ragtime

Run Time:

The approximate run time is 2 hours and 45 minutes, including one 15 minute intermission.

Health Safety:

ALL GUESTS will be required to wear a face mask regardless of vaccination status and to present their photo ID with proof of full vaccination from COVID-19 with an approved vaccine. Please visit

musictheaterworks.com/health-safety-procedures/

for more information.